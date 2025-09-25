Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Richard Osman's uncertainty over future of beloved home with wife Ingrid
Former Pointless presenter, Richard Osman, lives in Chiswick with his wife Ingrid but here's why the future of his London home is rocky

richard osman with wife at premiere © FilmMagic
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
2 minutes ago
The Thursday Murder Club author Richard Osman has just released a new book in the series, called The Impossible Fortune. That, along with the success of the Netflix adaptation of his debut novel, Richard's career post Pointless success is going from strength to strength. The cozy crime fanatic lives in Chiswick with his wife Ingrid, and while he has resided in the same property for years, there's a bit of uncertainty about his future there…

House prices across the UK have been on a rollercoaster ride, and many places have seen drops since pandemic peeks, and Chiswick is one of them. According to RightMove, "the historical sold prices in Chiswick over the last year were 9 per cent down on the previous year and 14 per cent down on the 2022 peak of £1,107,004." The data also reveals: "House prices in Chiswick have an overall average of £957,356 over the last year, with semi-detached properties fetching £1,815,085."

richard osman ingrid© Photo: Getty Images
Richard and his wife met on The House of Games

The presenter occasionally shares snippets of his happy home life and so there is no indication that Richard is selling anytime soon so this downturn could be irrelevant at present, but should he part ways with the property in the near future he could be in for a shock.

This borough is a very popular choice for movers and shackers in the city, and a whole host of famous celebrities have W4 as their postcode. Recognisable names who live nearby include the likes of Philip Schofield and Declan Donnelly.  

As well as Richard and Igrid, their Chiswick property is home to two cats, Liesl and Lottie, and they get a lot of attention on Instagram, posing in various places around the house. Richard's house is stylish and modern, and has an eclectic feel with quirky touches. We particularly like his clever dining table that transforms into a pool table – nothing says dinner party quite like that!

richard osman dining table
Richard's dining table is also a pool table!
richard osman's kitchen with book and gifts
Inside Richard's home

Richard on his wife Igrid

As well as furry babies, Richard has two adult children from his first marriage, Ruby and Sonny. Richard and Igrid first hit it off when she was a contestant on Richard's hit show, House of Games.

Richard has previously described meeting Ingrid as "the best thing that ever happened to me," when chatting to Saga Magazine. He said: "This job has allowed me to see so much of the world, and, although I don't mind travelling on my own, it's loads more fun with my wife - sharing these experiences her, all these different people and places."

Richard Osman with his arm around Ingrid Oliver© Dave Benett
Richard and Ingrid married in 2022

