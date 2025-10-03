Prince William and Princess Kate's house move inches closer with exciting development

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly upset their new neighbours this week as work began securing the perimeter of their new home, Forest Lodge, in Windsor. A section of the nearby forest has now been closed to members of the public to ensure the safety of the royals. As well as the closure of a nearby car park and fences being erected around the edges of the estate, there has been movement at the property itself, it has been reported. Discover the goings on ahead of the big move for Prince William, his wife Princess Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis...

As cited by the New York Post, gardeners and decorators have been spotted on site at the eight-bedroom property, indicating that a transformation is taking place ahead of the royals' relocation. Considering the building was renovated in 2001, it is likely to be in need of an overhaul. In June, planning applications were lodged with the local council documenting a proposal for minor external renovations, as well as minor and internal alterations, all of which it is thought the royal couple will pay for.

© Getty Images Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, comments on the changes: "It appears to be quite common practice for royals to make their own renovations, particularly if a property hasn't previously been used by a member of the royal family. There are, of course, security provisions to be taken into account, as well as the couple wanting to put their own stamp on the property."

© PA Images via Getty Images A sign advising of the permanent closures of Cranborne Gate car park in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, where preparations are underway for the Prince and Princess of Wales to move to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge property

The fact that it is a Grade II-listed building makes the process of decorating a little more difficult. "A building is listed when it is of special architectural or historic interest considered to be of national importance and therefore worth protecting," Historic England explains. But the Wales family are no stranger to this, as Adelaide Cottage also had this status.

WATCH: Inside Prince William's home he's leaving behind

Danielle explained why they may have chosen Forest Lodge as their "forever home." She has said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements. Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

LISTEN: Prince Harry's meeting with the Duke of Kent revealed

Princess Kate's interior plans

Princess Kate has worked with interior designer Ben Pentreath on multiple occasions when designing her previous homes, so it's possible that she will turn to Ben again. Ben's impressive portfolio contains an array of celebrity clients like Liv Tyler and Sarah Jessica Parker, and he's known for his "distinctive and playful style". The website explains the brand ethos: "We have a deep understanding and love of historical interiors of every period, but always infused with a fresh modern sensibility. We combine an intuitive use of colour, pattern and classical detail with bold contemporary elements where required: ensuring that the room is just right – both for the client and building."