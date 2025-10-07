Earl Charles Spencer reveals 'privileged' link to late Jilly Cooper in subtle tribute

Earl Charles Spencer has previously showcased The Falconry, a building where he lived before inheriting Althorp House for himself, on Instagram, but in his latest social media post, he's revealed a previously unknown link to the late Dame Jilly Cooper. In a subtle tribute to the author, who died on Sunday, 5 October, aged 88, Charles explained that the author stayed inside the property when she was a child. Keep reading for all of the information shared by Princess Diana's brother…

In a social media post put up the same day that Jilly passed, Charles uploaded a photo of the gorgeous Falconry. He penned: "The Falconry, built for one week’s royal entertainment in 1613: it served as a weatherproof platform for ladies to watch the men flying their hawks in the Park. I had the privilege of living here before inheriting @althorphouse in 1992. Before that it was where the Estate’s resident land agents lived. (The author Jilly Cooper often stayed here as a girl, as her uncle was my grandfather's agent.) #falconry #hawk #falcon #17thcentury."

Fans loved the post and many took to the comments section to admire the striking building. "I love it! The architecture is gothic in style, yet it radiates an incredible sense of tranquillity," wrote one, and: "What a stunning photograph!" added another. A third simply wrote the word: "Enchanting."

Jilly Cooper's death

© Getty Author Jilly Cooper poses with her medal after she was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London

Jilly's two children, Felix and Emily, confirmed the sad news of Jilly's death in a statement that read: "Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds. Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock. We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can't begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us."

Charles' Althorp legacy

© Getty Charles Spencer resides at Althorp

Althorp has been home to the Spencer family for more than 500 years. It is a Grade I listed property in West Northamptonshire, sits on 13,000 acres of land, and dates back to 1688. Charles was appointed custodian of the estate in 1992, following his father, John Spencer's, death in 1992.

Princess Diana's resting place

© David Goddard An aerial view of the burial site of Diana, Princess of Wales

When Princess Diana died, it was eventually decided that the Oval Lake island at Althorp would become her final resting place. The initial plan had been for Diana to be buried in the family vault at their local church, but concerns over privacy and security led to a change of plans. The bridge to and from the island was even removed for maximum security. Instead, you need a boat now to get to the sanctuary.