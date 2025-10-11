Ross King's 'Scottish castle' in the heart of Hollywood with CEO girlfriend

Ross King, 63, has hit the Strictly dancefloor alongside fellow celebrities like Amber Davies and Vicky Pattison. While the Lorraine presenter may originally be from Scotland, the hit BBC show has taken him 5,000 miles from home, as he usually lives high in the Hollywood hills. He relocated stateside in 2000, and lives in the most incredible pad that he has nicknamed his 'Scottish castle'. See the stunning place he shares with his girlfriend, Bridget Siegel, 43, who is a restaurant CEO…

When the star gave Open House a tour of his abode, he revealed more than ever before. The proud Scotsman has a thistle emblem in his hallway, as a nod to his roots. Inside, he has an epic collection of memorabilia from his illustrious career interviewing Hollywood icons. The lounge has a "cuddle chair" positioned by the fire. In his bedroom, Ross has a plush blue velvet bed, and he brands it as "welcoming". Ross claims it's the "most comfortable bed in the world," as he's seen plumping the cushions on it. His terrace overlooking the pool has a vista over the Hollywood sign – you can't get more glam than that!

© You Tube / Open House Ross King has a regal bed

© You Tube / Open House Ross on his amazing terrace

Home studio

You may have never guessed, but did you know Ross films his Lorraine segments from home? The star has a dedicated soundproof room with a green screen so that he can broadcast easily for the ITV show. Due to the time difference, the Scotsman must stay up late to film for the early morning show. Despite the late nights, he recognises he's "lucky" to have his set-up right there in his house.

Ross King's love life

© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Ross and Bridget pictured together in 2024

The presenter split from his second wife, Brianna Deutsch, in 2018. He was married to her for seven years. Before that, Ross was married to Charley King from 1999 to 2006. Ross' new partner has supported him from the sidelines of the Strictly ballroom. "It’s so lovely that my girlfriend Bridget flew over 5,000 miles to come watch," he said on Saturday. "I said to her, 'You have to come because there might not be many of these'," he joked.

Ross' wildfire scare

© Getty Images Wildfires ripped through California in January

Being in LA has many perks, but it was a scary time for the star when wildfires raged through the area in the early part of 2025. The presenter opened up to STV News about the "scenes of devastation" around his property. He said: "Everyone’s still absolutely terrified, the most destructive fire in LA's history; I’m very lucky that I'm back in the house; it looked like we were going to have to evacuate at one point. You go outside, the smell of smoke is absolutely everywhere; there’s an eerie silence in many places."