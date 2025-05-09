Lorraine Kelly's TV room with unusually high ceilings to 'rest up' after surgery

Lorraine Kelly sparked relief among her fans when she shared that she has returned home from the hospital following her "preventative" surgery last week.

Posting on her Instagram, the beloved broadcaster smiled while posing for a photo with the team of medics who looked after her during her hospital stay.

"Huge thanks to these kind, caring, gorgeous professionals who took care of me at @heatherwoodhospital. Back home now and following doctors' orders to rest up. My surgeon Mr Ahmed Rafaat has been so reassuring throughout - and I can't thank the whole team enough!"

© Instagram Lorraine Kelly told her social media following that she was undergoing "preventative" surgery

The ITV star posted a video from her hospital bed last weekend, telling her fans directly: "I'm having a wee procedure today, I've not been feeling all that well for a little while so I had some scans and tests and I have to have my ovaries and tubes taken out."

While smiling at the camera, she added: "It's purely preventative, it's going to be with keyhole surgery, which is incredible, I'm being very well looked after, and I'll see you really soon and I'm going to be totally fine."

We sincerely hope Lorraine is recuperating well at home, and we're sure her loved ones are more than looking after her.

© Instagram Lorraine's grand home features a large living room, seen in the background of this hallway photo

Lorraine Kelly's £2m Buckinghamshire home where she's recovering from surgery

Fortunately for the TV presenting legend, Lorraine has a charming home in Buckinghamshire where she can rest and recover.

Lorraine, her husband Steve Smith and their daughter, Rosie, who has since moved into her own place, moved into the home in 2017 after relocating from Dundee.

© Instagram Lorraine's lounge is decked out with natural colours and high ceilings

The house, reportedly worth £2 million, has many beautiful aspects, including a lounge TV room which has sky-high ceilings and gorgeous wooden beams.

This photo shows the room off in all its glory, and it looks like the ideal haven for Lorraine to put her feet up and enjoy some much-needed rest and downtime.

© Instagram Lorraine lives in Buckinghamshire with her husband, Steve Smith

As well as high ceilings, there are also high-positioned windows and doors leading out onto the garden so that the room is flooded with daylight.

The room also has stylish sofas and armchairs, so there are plenty of places to sit and relax.

Prior to moving seven years ago, the family were living in Lorraine's homeland.

The broadcaster recently revealed she has since returned home from hospital View post on Instagram

While the broadcasting legend has been working in the capital for years, she would often travel back and forth between stints in London.

However, the family clearly decided a permanent base closer to the city was a better option, eventually settling on their pretty house in Buckinghamshire.

© Instagram Lorraine's riverside home in said to be worth £2 million

The prime location offers quiet countryside living while also commutable to London, where Lorraine hosts her morning programme from the Television Centre in White City.

Lorraine and Steve's house also sits on the river bed, meaning they have beautiful views from their back garden.