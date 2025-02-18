Janette Manrara reveals major family move in new update

Janette Manrara has shared a glimpse inside her major relocation with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec and their daughter, Lyra.

In a post shared to Instagram at the weekend, the It Takes Two presenter shared a snapshot of her new abode laden with cardboard boxes. She flashed a thumbs-up and wrote in her caption: "More of the same today… Unpacking."

© Instagram Janette shared a glimpse inside her move

The star's fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement. "But so worth it. Beautiful space that you’ll be able to call home very quickly," wrote one, while a second noted: "You'll get there. Sad if you've left the glorious north," and a third chimed in: "Take it slowly!"

Earlier this month, Janette, 41, spoke about the big move on her Instagram Stories. Addressing her followers, she revealed: "I realised I haven't told you guys, Aljaz and I are moving... tomorrow.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2017

"So yeah, we are moving. We just finished the Strictly Live tour, I'm obviously still learning Chicago which opens in a couple of weeks, and you know, being parents is always complicated."

She continued: "You've got to be there for them more than anything else. It's the most important job in the world and all in the middle of all those things, packing up an entire house and moving... While dealing with a sleep regression! You've got to laugh and I'm literally thinking one hour at a time. It's not even one day at a time, it's one hour at a time. One box at a time... Wish me luck!"

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz share one daughter together

Janette and Aljaz moved to Cheshire in 2023 ahead of the arrival of their first child. During a chat with HELLO!, the pair spoke about their relocation from London, saying: "It's something both of us have craved for a while… The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It's so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

It's not currently known if the couple have permanently moved out of their Cheshire home, or whether their move is a temporary one, possibly prompted by their respective work commitments.

© Getty Images The couple were living in Cheshire

Earlier this year, Janette revealed an exciting career update with her followers. Best known for starring on hit BBC dance show Strictly, and also for her presenting role on It Takes Two, the Miami-born TV star revealed that she's set to star in the Chicago UK and Ireland tour as the lead role, Roxie Hart.

Find out more in the video below...

"It's been a very exciting but very busy week. We've only been doing single shows in the evenings with the [Strictly] live tour, so I've been rehearsing during the day from ten to three for Chicago," the mother-of-one told her social media followers at the time.

"Getting the dancing in, learning the songs properly. I've been a busy bee with long days," she continued. "Coffee has become my best friend."

© Getty Images Janette is best known for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing and It Takes Two

It will mark Janette's musical theatre debut – a move which the dancer described as a "dream come true!" Her previous theatre credits include Burn the Floor, A Christmas To Remember, Remembering Fred and Remembering the Movies.