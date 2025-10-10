Victoria Beckham stresses 'working class' background with never-before-seen looks of childhood home

Victoria Beckham, 51, has allowed cameras into her life for her Netflix documentary, and in it, she has candidly spoken about her childhood experiences. In reference to her upbringing in Essex, in episode two, she revealed that her father built his own house after moving into a "shell". With hard work and determination, he created "the perfect living environment for his family," reminisced the fashion icon.

"My parents still live in the house I grew up in, when they bought that house, it was a shell, my dad built it himself. He had this dream, and he was going to do everything he could to create the perfect living environment for his family," she said. As Victoria spoke about her father's property transformation, archival images showed up on the screen, including her father getting his hands dirty with building work. So although Victoria went viral after saying she was "working class" on David's documentary, she has proven once again that she didn't have silver spoon privilege.

© Dave Benett/WireImage The Netflix show was a chance for Victoria to tell her story

Victoria's father, Tony, and her mother, Jackie, were then interviewed in the same property, now unrecognizable with a plush kitchen and stunning grounds. The exterior of the residence has been beautifully rendered, and at the back there is a porch area that opens up onto the garden. Their outdoor area is meticulously tidy with manicured lawns, pruned hedges and a selection of stone statues.

Beckingham Palace

© Photo: Getty Images Their first family home was dubbed 'Beckingham Palace'

A big revelation elsewhere in the show was the fact that it was singer Victoria who purchased her first family home with David. The property, Rowneybury House, which was informally known as Beckingham cost the star £2.5 million. By the time it was sold it in 2014, it was worth a whopping £11.5 million. Later down the line, it was David's turn shoulder the financial burden, when Victoria's clothing line came close to the brink.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham invites the cameras in

Cotswolds life

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham pose for photo in their huge dining hall at their Cotswolds farmhouse

As well as their main London home, the Beckhams have a Cotswolds estate and it’s a place that is dear to the whole family. The plot near Chipping Norton boasts raised vegetable patches, a chicken coop, an outdoor swimming pool, beehives, a football pitch and a £100k treehouse for their children. It's quite the country retreat!

Happy place

© @davidbeckham David enjoys gardening at his Cotswolds home

The former footballer once told Queen Camilla how much he loved the Cotswolds while attending a dinner at nearby Highgrove House. "It’s beautiful there, so beautiful," he said. "We love it. We are very happy there. We’ve got chickens…" Her Majesty replied: "I’ve got chickens too," before David added that his wife of 25 years wasn’t a keen gardener but that he "loved it"