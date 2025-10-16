King Charles' fans left reeling over 'heavenly' new photos of beloved home

His Majesty King Charles III's Scottish home, Balmoral, has long been a particularly special royal residence – a summer sanctuary and one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite places to be – and now it's been branded "heavenly" in fresh photos shared on social media. On Wednesday morning, the team took the opportunity to capture the splendid gardens in the morning sunshine – and the results were magical. Take a look at the three breathtaking photos shared to 147,000 followers.

"The morning light at Balmoral was truly magical today," the caption read, and the images showed three different angles of the grounds. The first and second highlighted the flower beds with immaculately pruned hedges, and the third showcased the sun beaming down on an edge of the historic castle.

Followers were in total agreement about the beauty in the pictures, with many taking to the comments section to share their praise. "So atmospheric! It’s a breathtaking place," penned one. "Truly beautiful" and: "That is heavenly beautiful," others echoed.

Christmas crafting fun

On the same day, the team chose to highlight an exciting festive event – a wreath-making class. The post read: "It may be October, but it’s never too early to start planning for the festive season. Join us at Balmoral for a truly special experience as we welcome the holidays with our Christmas Wreath Making Workshops. Learn how to craft a traditional wreath with members of the Balmoral Gardens Team, using seasonal foliage gathered from the Estate. While you work, enjoy mulled wine and homemade mince pies, and finish your wreath with a bow that carries a unique Balmoral touch. Workshops take place on 27th & 29th November. Spaces are limited and early booking is advised. Book now at balmoralcastle.com - link in bio."

WATCH: Why Balmoral is so special

Balmoral's history

The castle was first acquired by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1852 and boasts 50,000 acres of land. The property is privately owned by King Charles III, and not part of the Crown Estate, so the monarch is able to do as he pleases with the home. Queen Elizabeth II spent her final days at the castle, and she was the first monarch to die at Balmoral when she passed away in September 2022.

Balmoral is surrounded by leafy parkland

© Keystone, Getty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Charles, Prince of Wales sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, 8th September 1960

Summers in Balmoral

Royal summers spent on the estate are an icon of the royal calendar and from what they have said, the days are spent hiking, horse riding and picnicking. The neighbouring estate even has a dedicated picnic cottage used for languid lunches – the perfect place to duck into when Scottish drizzle arrives.

As a homes expert, I get to study all of the royal residences and there is something amazing about Balmoral. I love that the interiors are indicative of its location - for example, there are tartan fabrics, plaid carpets, and mounted stag heads on the wall. You won't be able to miss the fact you're at a Scottish retreat!