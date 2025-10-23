Tess Daly to relocate stateside after shock Strictly departure?

Strictly Come Dancing has been thrown into chaos with the double blow that both Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be quitting their presenting roles when this current series comes to an end. The pair, who are close friends, made the announcement on social media, thanking the team behind-the-scenes as well as the viewers for their support over the years. With Claudia presenting The Traitors, what's next for her fellow presenter Tess? There are murmurings that she could be moving stateside, and that's thanks to her husband, Vernon Kay's comments a year ago…

Speaking on the Changes with Annie MacManus podcast, the TV star admitted that he'd love another "crack at America" because he's not sure he did himself justice the first time around. "I'd like another crack at America because I think I messed up. I did three network shows for America. I wouldn't say I messed that up. I think looking back, I was inexperienced." He continued: "I think, knowing, being more confident in myself and the way I work, I'd like another go at a game show in America. That's a big change."

Tess has lived in the US before and loved it

Recently, Vernon was encouraging his BBC Radio 2 listeners to take "the plunge" and make a big life change. "If you're getting bored, you don't have to stay in what you're doing and remain bored for the rest of your life. You know what I mean? Up sticks and leave, do something. Just do it, take the plunge. Why not? Life is too short."

Tess has previously lived in the US, and expressed her love for it. She told The Telegraph: "When I was modelling I lived in Paris and New York for five years each and had a great time in both and especially didn’t want to leave New York." Now Tess has no ties to the Elstree Studios, there is a chance they could relocate across the pond. They have the responsibility of two teenage daughters - 21-year-old Pheobe and 16-year-old Amber that they would have to consider too.

Tess and Vernon with daughter Phoebe

Buckinghamshire home

At present, Tess and her family reside in a six-bedroom property in the UK countryside. It is located in Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, which has been named one of the best places to live in Britain, according to The Telegraph. As a Homes Editor who has been covering celebrity houses for five years, I know that the couple don't share too much of their home life online, but we have seen glimpses into their private residence – and it's pretty epic! The garden is one of the most impressive features, not only is it sizable it also has the most perfect outdoor seating area for relaxing and entertaining.

Why are Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman leaving Strictly?

The presenters are both leaving

There has been no exact reason given other than the "time is right" for them to pass the baton on. They said: "We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream. We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time. We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day. We will cry when we say the last 'keep dancing' but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza."

Who will present Strictly now?

While no replacement hosts have been announced for Strictly, they aren't short of potential presenters. From Janette Manrara and Fleur East to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, there are a few pairs in the running. Check out who our TV team think may be up for the job.