Strictly's Tess Daly's heartfelt meaning behind Christmas decorations revealed The Strictly star is mum to two daughters

Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay have a very colourful Christmas tree at home, and it has a special meaning.

The Strictly Come Dancing host shared a series of photos of herself dressed in black trousers and a Mickey Mouse festive jumper as she put the finishing touches on their tree. It is adorned with multi-coloured lights and bright ornaments, including a pink balloon dog, white gingerbread man, leopard print bauble and personalised decoration with Tess and Vernon's names.

But there are also several special additions that pay tribute to their daughters Phoebe and Amber.

"The girls and I put the tree up last night (oh and we used Vernon for the ones at the top), so just put some finishing touches on today in my Christmas jumper!

Tess and Vernon's Christmas tree includes their daughters' homemade ornaments

"My favourite part of this time of year is getting out all of the decorations we’ve collected over the years that the girls have made at school, and the ones from their first Christmases! So cute, feeling festive, bring on the mince pies."

The TV star's fans were quick to praise the couple's heartfelt, family-friendly decorations. "Every decoration a treasured memory. Beautiful," commented one, and another added: "Love the fact it is a traditional family Christmas tree and not a fashionable colour coordinated version. True family."

The couple have personalised decorations

A third wrote: "This looks so lovely with all the Christmas treasures that have such special memories. As it should be."

Tess and Vernon currently live in a six-bedroom home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, which boasts a private swimming pool, a home gym and a garden big enough for Tess' beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow. We can't wait to see their other festive decorations!

The couple had hoped to build a new four-storey modern house nearby. They bought a second £1.5million property in 2018 in the hopes they could knock it down and create their dream home, but they have recently decided to ditch those plans and sell it for £1.7million following objections from their neighbours.

