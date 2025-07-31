Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's empty Frogmore Cottage home they were 'very sad' to leave – best photos inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a $29 million mansion in the US with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but when they lived in the UK, they had a cottage to call home – Frogmore Cottage.

The house is located in Windsor, and it was formerly made up of five separate properties for those working on the estate, but it was converted into one five-bedroom home in 2019 before the royal couple moved in.

© PA Images Frogmore Cottage from afar

When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vacate Frogmore Cottage?

The Sussexes moved to the US in 2020, but it wasn't until 2023 that they officially relinquished the lease on the royal residence, after it was reported that King Charles asked them to leave.

How much did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage renovation cost?

The property had a whole renovation in 2019, costing the Sovereign Grant a reported £2.4 million, but after stepping down from royal duties, the couple then repaid the money in full.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage

The history of Frogmore Cottage

The cottage was built in 1860 and sits on the estate where the Frogmore Mausoleums and the Royal Burial Ground sit as the final resting places of Queen Victoria, Prince Albert, and Edward VIII.

The home was originally a retreat for Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, the wife of King George III.

Frogmore Cottage's grounds

Frogmore House and the iconic lake

The cottage itself is situated in front of an incredible lake and Grade-II listed Frogmore House, which is the grand building where the royals hosted their wedding reception in May 2018.

Take a tour inside Frogmore Cottage

© Netflix Frogmore Cottage's kitchen In the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, a number of personal photographs were used, including photographs of themselves inside the property's amazing kitchen.



© Netflix A photo of the Sussexes having a smooch allowed fans to observe the stunning country-style kitchen, where the family had a massive marble-topped kitchen island with built-in cupboards and pendant lights hanging overhead. There were open shelves with hanging saucepans and cosy touches added to the cooking space, including plants, flowers and artwork.



Frogmore Cottage's bathroom Another Netflix snippet gave an insight into bathtime, back when Archie was a baby. The tot can be seen reaching out of the bath with his hair wet from the tub, while his proud parents looked on with smiles on their faces. So sweet! The little one was sitting in a grand roll top bath featuring vintage style taps at one end. Behind the Sussexes is what appears to be a shower cubicle and there is also a glimpse of a vanity unit with fluffy towels hanging by it.

Frogmore Cottage's living room Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie also lived in the property when the couple moved to the US, and this gave fans different glimpses inside the property. One showed Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, snoozing with then-baby August, and the picture revealed the couple's white sofa and neutral scatter cushions.



© Netflix Another snap shared in the Netflix documentary revealed an empty living room space with packing boxes dotted around. The couple looked deflated as they said goodbye to the home where they first raised their son. "It really gave us a chance to look back at our whole love story," revealed the Duchess and Prince Harry said it was "very sad" and revealed they had both imagined their future with Archie running around the garden and swimming in the Queen's pond. Clearly a bittersweet moment for the pair.

© Netflix Frogmore Cottage's garden In a snippet from their own show, Harry can be seen playing on the grass in the garden of Frogmore with his dogs. The perfectly striped lawn is immaculate and there are many trees for privacy. The space also features a sweet wooden arbor seat. It is likely that the garden also had a vegetable patch of some sort, considering how into homegrown produce Meghan is, but this was never revealed. A visitor to one of Frogmore estate's rare open days told HELLO! that they had a special tribute to one of their family members in the garden, in the form of a dog statue.