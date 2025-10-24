Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's £30m Windsor mansion they're on the brink of leaving

King Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, announced in a statement on Friday, 17 October that he would renounce his royal titles and honours, along with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The decision came following the scandals surrounding the couple's communications with convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, as well as investigations into the 65-year-old's reported connections to a Chinese spy. After the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II gave up his titles, it seemed only a matter of time before he left behind his £30 million royal residence.

Just one week later, reports broke that the former Duke of York is in talks with the Palace to finally vacate the 30-room property in Windsor. While rumours of his departure have circulated for many years now, he has remained in the mansion until this date. New photos have revealed that the property has certainly seen better days, with serious signs of wear and tear.

The Grade-II listed property is a jaw-dropping marvel, which once belonged to the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002, has a rich history of grandeur, plenty of space, and interiors that are absolutely breathtaking. Scroll down to take a look inside the home that Andrew and Sarah are poised to leave behind...

Best photos of Royal Lodge

© Getty Images The 30 room property is located in Windsor and boasts 21 acres of grounds The exterior Dating back to 1662, the property has had a chameleon past, evolving from a humble garden house into a gigantic mansion. Photos show that Royal Lodge has an impressive white façade, which has faced wear and tear over the years. The large building also boasts a conservatory, terrace and 21 acres of grounds, which Sandy and Muick, the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis that Andrew and Sarah adopted, took full advantage of.



Eugenie was pictured sitting on her own childhood swing The sprawling gardens Over the years, we've had glimpses into the glorious gardens, mainly thanks to Sarah's now-disused YouTube channel. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew up at Royal Lodge Windsor, and a memento from their childhood remains in the garden; a wooden swing that is engraved with Eugenie's name.

The house's grounds are a key selling point Two wooden benches were positioned underneath the trees in the garden. Princess Eugenie's personalised swing was seen hanging in the background.



The former couple have a very nice terrace with seating area The outdoor terrace Sarah once shared a look at the property's terrace when she showed off a special charity T-shirt she was wearing. There was a patio area at the rear of the house, with a wooden dining table and two benches where the family could spend time together outdoors.



The playhouse once belonged to Princess Elizabeth II and her sister The garden cottage Y Bwthyn Bach stands in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor and was gifted to Princess Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret by the people of Wales. The cottage has reportedly been renovated by Princess Beatrice. Andrew and Sarah's grandchildren have no doubt spent many summers playing there.



© Photo: Instagram The conservatory is a bright and airy addition to the home The conservatory The conservatory was often a video backdrop for Sarah, with this photo showing the former residents' impressive drinks cabinet, which held bottles of wine and port, tonic water, several glasses and a selection of paper straws.



ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

The interiors are as luxe as you'd expect The grand hallway Royal fans got a peek inside the family home when Sarah shared a behind-the-scenes photo before heading to an event. The mother of two posed in a hallway to showcase her outfit, but many were more distracted by the look inside the royal residence, which had framed family photos on the green walls.

The former couple have unique chairs in their dining space The family dining room Another clip from Sarah's YouTube series offered a glimpse inside of the dining room. It was decorated with concrete flooring and burnt orange walls, and large white wooden double doors.

