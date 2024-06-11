Lily Allen makes rare appearance with husband David Harbour

Lily Allen is having a renaissance thanks to her hilarious podcast Miss Me? – and we are here for it.

Returning to her home city of New York after weeks of recording new music in Nashville, the 39-year-old singer enjoyed a rare public appearance with her husband David Harbour.

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Lily Allen and David Harbour attended the 17th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner Hosted by Chanel in NYC

Lily and Stranger Things star David looked seriously loved up as they walked the red carpet at the 17th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner Hosted by Chanel. David placed a protective hand on Lily's back as the pair posed for photos together, laughing and joking for the cameras.

Chanel poster girl Lily showcased her unique flair for fashion in a suitably cute and colourful ensemble. She teamed a candy-coloured, striped bodycon skirt with an adorable strawberry print crop top in a zesty citrus hue.

Completing her summer chic ensemble was a pair of statement earrings and, of course, a quilted Chanel bag in silver.

© Getty Chanel poster girl Lily showcased her unique flair for fashion

Lily swept her choppy brunette bob into an update and highlighted her elfin features with rose-toned makeup and vibrant bubblegum blush.

David, who plays lovable Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, looked dapper in chinos, adding a twist to the look thanks to a brown tweed blazer.

© Getty The couple, who wed in November 2020, have spent weeks apart due to work commitments

Fresh from filming the fifth and final season of the Netflix series in Atlanta, David sported a fabulously bushy beard and closely cropped hair.

Lily and David's love story

One of the most down-to-earth couples in showbiz, Lily and David tend to swerve media invites unless the cause is close to their heart.

© Getty Lily made a case for strawberry print in her chic crop top

The pair were first spotted on a date in London's West End in August 2019 before going public on the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards - and the rest is history.

The couple keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, but Lily has recently been offering fans unique insights into their family lives in her hit BBC Sounds podcast, which she co-hosts with childhood best friend Miquita Oliver.

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock The duo reside in Brooklyn, New York

The Not Fair singer is a proud mum to two daughters, Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, whom David is a devoted stepfather to.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate pandemic wedding in Las Vegas in November 2020, complete with an Elvis impersonator. Lily's daughters, from her first marriage to Sam Cooper, were the only guests.

© Getty Lily toted a mini Chanel bag in silver

The ceremony also spawned a trend for short wedding dresses thanks to Lily's timeless Chanel bridal design.

Lily and her daughters moved into Marvel star David's New York City penthouse shortly before their wedding and the creative star has set about putting her own artistic stamp on it.

© Instagram Who can forget Lily's incredible mini wedding dress and Vegas wedding moment?

The pair hired designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff to transform the late 19th-century brownstone in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Carroll Gardens.

FIRST PERSON: Lily Allen says her children 'ruined her career' – it's the opposite for me

"I’ve always been interested in interiors, and I’ve always done my own homes. But this was a big undertaking, and I needed help," Lily told Architectural Digest. "Together, Billy and I tried to reach for something weird and wonderful."