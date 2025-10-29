Exclusive video: Jane Seymour's full tour of endless therapy garden at her Malibu 'family nest'

Imagine the type of US home you'd design for a Hollywood icon, and that's exactly what you get looking at the idyllic base that actress Jane Seymour has. She opened the doors of her incredible Malibu home for a HELLO! shoot – and wow! Posing poolside for the pictures, her dreamy surroundings were a sight to behold with pristine lawns, beautiful palm trees and stunning sea views. She gave us a tour of her incredible garden, where she likes to relax, work out and grow her own produce.

In the exclusive clip, Jane reels off a huge list of items that she's currently growing, including herbs, tomatoes, blueberries, apples and bananas. "It gives me joy, it's very therapeutic," the star says. As the cameras follow Jane, she collects an egg from her chicken coop and goes on to feed her fish. "I can watch them all day," she says as she admires them swimming away. While rejoicing in the beauty of her US abode she calls it her "nest" then she reminisces about a home she used to have in the UK. Watch the video above to discover where the star used to reside.

© Getty Images Jane Seymour adores being in nature at her Malibu home

Elsewhere in the garden, it's giving five-star hotel vibes as the scenery is picture-perfect and the facilities are abundant. Around the pool, which comes complete with a mini waterfall, there are plenty of loungers. Beyond that is the sea – so what with the pool's waterfall and the natural sounds of the ocean, there's a twinkling melody to be heard at Jane's. What a place to unwind!

As well as tranquillity and therapy, her garden is a place for keeping fit. If the Somewhere in Time actress can't get to her weights, she'll simply use the table as a prop for press-ups and triceps dips, making movement fit seamlessly into her life. Perhaps that's the key to looking fabulous at 74.

