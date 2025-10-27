Exclusive: Jane Seymour on 'brilliant' doctor boyfriend after finding love again in her 70s

Jane Seymour is one of the UK’s most glamorous exports: an actress who went from Hayes to Hollywood, with era-defining performances as a Bond girl and the lead role in the wildly successful American historical drama Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman. At 74, she looks incredible as she poses in the grounds of her Malibu home for this exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO! – her long hair rippling across her lean frame, her smile wide and dazzling and her skin radiant.

That undeniable glow can be attributed, in part, to unexpectedly falling in love again in her seventies. It’s just over two years since she met the "amazingly brilliant" emergency room doctor and musician John Zambetti, 78. "I honestly never thought I would find a really committed, healthy, lovely, loving relationship at this time of my life, but I’m incredibly blessed that I have," Jane reveals. "70 is the new 50."

© Jonas Mohr

Jane, who was married four times before she met John, considers it lucky that they met in their eighth decade. "You’ve had a life. Many lives. And children, and grandchildren, and careers, and ups and downs. You know what you want. I consider both of us so fortunate to have found each other at the time we have, because it wouldn’t have ever worked earlier. He had a different life – his world was medicine and touring, and mine was running around the world making movies. I think we met each other at exactly the right time."

They were introduced by their children – Jane has six, including stepchildren, Kalen, 48, Jenni, 45, Katherine, 43, Sean, 40, and twins John and Kristopher, 29; while John, who was previously married for 43 years, has a son, Johnny, 38. Jane dismisses online dating as "too complicated – I can kill a computer just by looking at it!". She says: "Our kids pretty much put us together. They’re the ones that heard that he’d seen me and asked whether I was single or not."

© Jonas Mohr

John and Jane first met at a Shwayze concert. The singer is a "mutual best friend", whom Jane has known since he was seven. "Shwayze knew I would go and watch him because I’ve always supported him – I’m like his surrogate mother. And it turns out John’s always been his surrogate father."

A celebration of love

The couple love to celebrate their love. "Today is our 25th anniversary – 25 months today," she smiles. "We decided that [because] we met in our seventies it’s probably safer to go every month. So every month, on the fourth, he sends me roses, wherever I am, whatever’s going on. We’re just so grateful for every minute we have together." Sex is important too, she reveals. "In my parents’ generation, and I think a lot of people, they reach a certain age and they go, ‘That’s not part of our life any more, and it’s not necessary’. I just think, with maturity, you understand your body, you understand what feels good and you have knowledge, so put it down to that."

© Jonas Mohr

In fact, their life together sounds wonderful. "We’re very different, but together we are living our best lives by supporting one another in what we can do now," Jane says. "There’s nothing nicer than the fact he’s writing beautiful music, and we share that, and I watch him gig, and sometimes I’ll do a little background vocal." John has just recorded his first solo album, featuring a song that "wooed me before we actually got together", she reveals. "And he loves being with me when I’m working – he was in the background on a couple of episodes [of her TV detective comedy drama Harry Wild]. John wasn’t already aware of Jane’s glittering career, she adds.

© Jonas Mohr

"He’d never seen my work. One of the first things he did is say, ‘I want to see what you do’. It’s funny because I haven’t seen half of what I’ve done – I haven’t seen most of Dr Quinn, because I was too busy making it."

Throughout all of the shoot, it couldn’t be clearer that Jane is extremely grateful for her lot. "To have life and to have the world that we live in, and to have my grandchildren and friends and work that I love, and a man that I love. That combination gives me joy."

