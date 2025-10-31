Prince William caught up in planning permission dispute 111 miles away from home

Despite living 111 miles away from Dorset in Windsor, Prince William has found himself tied up in a neighbourhood row there. Residents living on the edge of Poundbury in Dorset are up in arms over trees that were planted on behalf of the Duchy of Cornwall, an organisation that the Prince of Wales heads up. The homeowners have spoken out to say they "strongly object" to the trees and they've also expressed their unhappiness with the approach from the Duchy of Cornwall, with last-minute notice and a disregard for their views.

Planning permission was retrospectively sought by CG Fry & Son, the Duchy’s developers on the day the trees were planted. At the moment, the trees are planted sparsely, but there are fears that more could be planted, creating a blockade for the wonderful vistas. Speaking to The Telegraph, the residents have voiced their concerns. Homeowners claim their properties were sold with an "open countryside view," and these trees are now obscuring that. Andrew Cook, a retired business adviser, says the decision shows the "sheer arrogance" of the Duchy.

© Getty Poundbury in Dorset was built on Duchy of Cornwall land

As reported by The Telegraph, the Duchy has said: "Following approval and as part of ongoing work with the Dorset council highways department, a retrospective minor amendment to the planning consent was submitted and the trees were established within the 2024/2025 planting season.

"The bird cherry trees were selected as appropriate for the location to meet highway department requirements and species resilience. The Duchy responded to the residents’ most recent communication in spring 2025."

What is Poundbury?

Poundbury is an experimental urban town constructed by the Duchy. The King, who spearheaded the project wanted the homes to be integrated with shops and businesses, to create a thriving community. "When I set out on this venture, I was determined that Poundbury would break the mould of conventional housing development in this country. Many people said that it could never succeed, but I am happy to say that the sceptics were wrong," he said on the Duchy of Cornwall website.

What is the Duchy of Cornwall?

© Getty Prince William inherited The Duchy of Cornwall from his father King Charles

The Duchy of Cornwall is one of the largest and oldest landed estates in Britain and was created in 1337 by Edward III to support his son and heir, Prince Edward. The portfolio includes farms, holiday lets, retail parks, offices, heritage sites, and large-scale housing developments, like the one in Poundbury. The official website reads: "The Duchy of Cornwall is an estate committed to empowering communities, championing its tenants, supporting mental health, and tackling climate challenges through its net zero goal and environmental initiatives."

© Getty Prince William takes his Duchy duty very seriously

King Charles passed down the baton to his son, Prince William, when he handed over the Duchy title. Alastair Martin, the former Duchy of Cornwall's secretary and keeper of records, has previously spoken out about William’s heavy involvement in the organisation. "He is very involved," he said. "There will be weekends when my WhatsApp messages will be in double figures and I will be very responsive. If something has gone well or badly, I will want to tell my boss and he’ll be straight back." Having written about royalty for five years now, there's one thing I can say for sure and that's Prince William has inherited his father's dedicated work ethic. Prince William will be keen to continue making the Duchy as successful as it was with his father at the helm.