Prince William's 'ruthless' approach for dealing with Prince Andrew - royal biographer compares it to Edward VIII

A royal biographer says Prince William is "more ruthless" when it comes to matters concerning his uncle, Prince Andrew, as controversy around the disgraced former Duke of York grows. Bestselling author Andrew Lownie, who wrote Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, appeared on the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and was asked about reports that the Prince of Wales wants to ban Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from his coronation and all elements of royal life.

Author Andrew replied: "I don't know, I mean, this is some way off, I hope. So I just don't know. But he is certainly much more ruthless in dealing with Andrew, and of course, as the precedent, the Duke of Windsor attended neither the wedding of the Queen [Elizabeth II] nor the [1953] coronation."

William was consulted alongside his father, King Charles, on the decision that led to Andrew relinquishing his titles, although HELLO! understands that the Prince wanted his father to take a firmer stance. It comes after an awkward exchange between William and Andrew was captured on camera at the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral last month.

Andrew stepped back from public life in 2019 following his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview about his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. However, he has joined the royal family publicly at the Christmas Day church service and Easter Sunday in recent years. Listen to the full podcast episode below.

LISTEN: The fall of a Duke

Controversy around Andrew grows

Following a spate of headlines with renewed focus on Andrew's connections to Epstein, and the allegations against him in Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir (all of which Andrew vehemently denies), pressure has mounted on the former Duke to give up his residence, Royal Lodge, in Windsor. Talks between Buckingham Palace and the Prince are ongoing, with Prince Harry and Meghan's former home, Frogmore Cottage, and Adelaide Cottage (which William and Kate will soon be moving from) offered to Andrew.

© Getty Images Andrew pictured with his brother, the King, at the Duchess of Kent's funeral last month

Meanwhile, the King was heckled by a lone protester as he visited Lichfield Cathedral on Monday, as one man shouted: "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew? Should MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?" The monarch was unfazed as he continued to shake hands and greet the thousands of well-wishes who had gathered outside the cathedral to greet him.