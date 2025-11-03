Ant McPartlin's end of an era at £6m home he went 'over and above' to renovate

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here is set to return to our screens later this month, but it's all go for presenter Ant McPartlin as before he jets off to the Australian jungle, he is facing a major upheaval at home after it was reported that the star is moving house. The Daily Mail reported on 3 November that the star, who forms one half of the iconic presenting duo Ant and Dec, is moving out of his Wimbledon home, along with his wife Anne-Marie, her daughters from a previous marriage, Daisy and Poppy, and the one-year-old son they share, Wilder.

It has been reported that the TV host and his family are moving out of the £6 million pad after losing a planning battle to remove six trees following a neighbour dispute. In February 2024, it came to light that the couple were granted permission to cut down four cypress trees, a Weymouth pine and a yew, despite them being protected by a Tree Preservation Order - a legal order made by the local council to protect a specific tree from being cut down.

© Getty Images The couple are moving out of Wimbledon after a neighbour dispute over their planning

Ant's neighbour dispute

However, neighbours accused Ant and Anne-Marie of seeking permission to fell healthy trees. As per the Daily Mail, an objection letter from one of the couple's neighbours read: "No justification is given for felling these substantial trees, other than the applicant's wish to allow re-landscaping of part of their garden. There is no suggestion that any of the trees are dangerous or diseased.

© Getty The couple have lived there since 2019

"The personal whim of the applicant should not override the benefit to the community and the environment in retaining these trees," it concluded. As a result of the dispute, the former Saturday Night Takeaway star submitted revised plans which involved keeping all six of the trees but instead extending the existing garden room to form a gym, a study, a games room, and a studio.

Ant's amended renovation plans

In a design statement, Ant's planning agent revealed: "Approval has been granted by the council for the removal of all the trees at the end of the garden bar one large yew along the northern boundary. The applicant wishes to keep all the trees in place and build around the trees with a 'floating' lightweight structure on the higher ground at the end of the garden."

According to the Daily Mail, the new structure means lower branches of three trees would be removed to allow for the new structures, but according to an arboricultural impact assessment, it would not harm their health or stability.

© Getty The couple's neighbours disputed their right to cut down trees at their Wimbledon home

The assessment confirmed that "it clearly demonstrates the property owners are going over and above to minimise ground disturbance".

Inside Ant McPartlin's Wimbledon abode

Ant and Anne-Marie, whom the star wed in 2021, first moved into the property in 2019, having met in 2017 when she became his personal assistant. They renovated the inside of the property and added a swimming pool with Victorian-style changing rooms, as well as two single-storey extensions. Inside, the home features five reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen, a cinema, a sun room, and a larder.

© Instagram The couple's home features stylish panelling

Though the couple keeps the inside of their home private, Ant did once offer a glimpse inside, revealing a blue living room. The space featured panelled walls, as well as alcoves for ornamental pieces, including a BAFTA Award. It also featured a plush L-shaped sofa and a leather ottoman. The couple are yet to share where they might move to next.