Ant McPartlin's private family life with wife Anne-Marie Corbett, son Wilder and stepdaughters

Ant McPartlin is back on our screens presenting I'm A Celebrity alongside his co-host Declan Donnelly.

The TV star, 49, headed Down Under for the show's 24th series with Tulisa, Oti Mabuse and Danny Jones among contestants.

Aside from presenting I'm A Celebrity, Ant is also known for appearing on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Pop Idol and Britain's Got Talent.

Away from the silver screen, Ant enjoys a wholesome life with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett, their baby boy Wilder whom they welcomed in May earlier this year, and Anne-Marie's two teenage daughters.

© Iona Wolff Ant and Dec are currently presenting I'm A Celebrity

Ant's wholesome family life away from the spotlight…

Ant's wedding and married life

The Saturday Night Takeaway star tied the knot with personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021. They wed at St Michael Church in Heckfield in front of friends and family, as well as a plethora of famous faces including Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Christine Lampard.

© Getty Images The couple got married in Heckfield in August 2021

On their big day, the pair looked picture perfect with Anne-Marie walking down the aisle in a bespoke Suzanne Neville dress complete with a billowing A-line skirt and a flower-adorned mesh panel draped around the bodice.

Their blended family

Ant and Anne-Marie welcomed their first child together – a son called Wilder – on 14 May 2024. At the time, they shared a heartwarming black-and-white photo that showed Ant cradling his newborn. "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick McPartlin," Ant announced on Instagram. "Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

While the I'm A Celeb host tends to keep details regarding his private life under wraps, he previously opened up about his baby boy while at the National Television Awards in September.

"I'm really good, I'm really happy," he shared, according to the Daily Star. "There are lots of nappies and sleepless nights, but it's absolutely wonderful." Reflecting on the past year, he added: "I'm loving it. It's been the best year."

© Getty Images Ant is also a stepfather to Anne-Marie's two teenage daughters

Aside from Wilder, Ant is also a stepfather to Anne-Marie's two children, Daisy and Poppy from Anne-Marie's previous marriage to businessman, Scott Corbett. Ant has previously spoken about his blended family, telling The Telegraph in 2021: "I've got two stepdaughters, 13 and 15, and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s - than I still am."

He also has a sentimental tattoo dedicated to his family which features the names of his wife, his two stepdaughters and his beloved dogs, Milo, Bumble and Hurley.

Ant's home life

Ant and his wife are raising their family in a stunning £6 million home in Wimbledon, London. Their home is a colourful haven complete with large, open rooms and plush interiors. It's thought to have seven bedrooms, a large media room, an open-plan kitchen and a spacious living area.

© Instagram The couple's home features stylish panelling

He's previously shared a glimpse inside his living room and it's an oasis of calm, boasting sky-blue panelled walls and a ginormous L-shaped blue velvet sofa. They also have big hopes for their garden, with documents revealing plans to construct a swimming pool in addition to a Victorian-style changing room.