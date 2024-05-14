Ant McPartlin welcomes first child with partner Anne-Marie Corbett: 'Welcome to the family'

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have welcomed their first baby, a son named Wilder Patrick. The Saturday Night Takeawaystar shared a sweet snap on social media to confirm the news.

Ant, 48, shared a black-and-white snap of Anne-Marie cradling their new baby, as he revealed the name of their son. "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

© Instagram Ant confirmed the news by sharing a picture of him holding his newborn son

Although Wilder is Ant's first child, he is a stepfather to Anne-Marie's two daughters from a previous marriage, Amzie and Daisy.

Alongside the image of his new son, Ant also revealed a heartfelt tattoo on his shoulder in the shape of an impressive oak tree. The intricate inking featured his stepdaughters' names alongside the name of their pet dogs, Milo and Bumble.

© Getty/Karwai Tang Ant and Anne-Marie were overjoyed with the news

The couple had mostly kept their pregnancy out of the news, before Ant's stepfather confirmed that the presenter was due to become a father for the first time. David told The Sun: "He's very happy I think. I'm over the moon." Anne-Marie debuted her baby bump while returning home from a trip to Dubai with her beloved, placing her hand over her chest at Heathrow Airport.

The I'm a Celeb presenter has always been upfront about his desires to start a family, sharing in 2013: "There's a rumour that we [co-presenter Declan Donnelly] do everything together and I'm holding off having kids till Dec finds himself Mrs Right." Ant admitted he "loved that idea" but confirmed it wasn't true, admitting to having wanted children "for a while".

On being a step-parent, he told the Telegraph in 2021: "I've got two step-daughters, 13 and 15 and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s – than I still am."