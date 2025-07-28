Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off one of 12 bathrooms at $25m home after struggle to sell

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt live in a beautiful property in the Pacific Palisades.

And given the house they've called home since 2018 is said to be worth an estimated $25 million, it's not surprising that the interiors and their surrounding land are seriously impressive.

The couple, who wed six years ago, live there with their three children, Lyla, five, Eloise, three, and eight-month-old baby Ford, and one of their 12 bathrooms in their house was shown off on Katherine's Instagram recently.

Katherine Schwarzengger shows off one of 12 bathrooms in stunning home

The author and podcaster, 35, shared a video on her Instagram from inside the room, and we can get a small glimpse of how it looks out onto their backyard.

The mother-of-three was filming in the mirror to show her followers her outfit, and the windows behind provide a look out onto their garden, surrounded by tall and lush trees for plenty of privacy and lots of greenery.

© Instagram Katherine Schwarzenegger filmed a video in one of her 12 bathrooms

Not only that, but the windows and glass doors, which appear to lead out onto a terrace, allow for plenty of daylight to flood the room.

The bathroom has a pristine white color scheme, and the shiny floor tiles give it a luxury finish, making the entire room beautifully light and airy.

But it seems the house is well and truly a lived-in, as the bathroom was also delightfully cluttered with baby toys, products and more.

© Getty Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt married in 2019 and are parents to three children

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's struggle to sell?

Chris, who is also a father to his son Jack, 12, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris, and Katherine bought their property in 2018 for $15 million, but the price has increased dramatically over the years, thanks to an extensive renovation job in 2021.

The couple listed their house last year with a starting price of $32 million. However, according to Beauty of Houses, the pair slashed the price of their home by $10 million.

A post on Instagram advertising their home from last summer read: "Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger just sliced the price of their Pacific Palisades mansion from $32M to $25.5M!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's house was listed last year View post on Instagram

"This stunning 12,900 sq ft home features 6 bedrooms, 12 baths, a home theater, wellness center, and breathtaking views of the coastline."

It could be that Katherine and Chris lowered the price after failing to find a buyer, or they were just eager to sell the property as soon as possible, and lowering the price is one method of moving the process along.

However, Chris and Katherine then decided to put their selling plans on hold, as Katherine was pregnant with their son, Ford, at the time, and wanted to wait until after she had given birth before moving. Katherine and Chris welcomed Ford in November last year.

© Instagram Katherine and her husband Chris celebrating the Fourth of July

Katherine Schwarznegger and Chris Pratt's new house they're building from scratch

Meanwhile, the couple are planning on leaving their Palisades abode behind at some point in the near future. Real Estate.com reported that they are putting plans in place to re-list the house in 2025.

HELLO! previously reported that the couple are undertaking a big move after buying another home with the intention of rebuilding it from scratch.

In 2023, Katherine and Chris purchased a home in Los Angeles for $12.5 million; however, it wasn't just a regular mansion.

© Instagram The couple's two children, Eloise and Lyla, in the garden of their home

They bought a house in Brentwood known as Zimmerman House, an iconic building in the area that was famously designed by architect Craig Ellwood in 1953 with beautiful mid-century architecture in mind.

Chris and Katherine have their own plans for the house. They have now demolished the home and plan to build their own dream property, a farmhouse-style building, on the land instead.

It's not known when the new house will be finished and ready for the Schwarzenegger-Pratt family to move in, but it was reported that Katherine and Chris have bought the home to be closer to her mother, Maria Shriver, who lives across the street, so that they can spend as much time with her as possible.