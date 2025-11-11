Sandringham's 'Bachelor Cottage' with 'unlucky' reputation Andrew Mountbatten Windsor could move into

Following the news that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will be completely stripped of his titles and honours after heightened public scrutiny surrounding his connection with Jeffrey Epstein, with 'Prince' being completely removed from his name on Thursday, 30 October, the 65-year-old's public-facing life as a royal has come to an end. As a result, he will be leaving his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, as soon as is practical, which is likely to be after Christmas or in early 2026. When he leaves, he will move to a home on the Sandringham Estate, in a property that will be funded privately by his older brother, King Charles.

© Shutterstock Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will leave Royal Lodge as soon as is practical

With this news, there's been lots of speculation surrounding which of the many homes on the estate will be occupied by the disgraced royal. Though a lot of names have been thrown around, including Park House, Gardens House and The Folly, there's one property that stands above the others as the most likely future home for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

York Cottage is a likely candidate for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Formerly known as Bachelor's Cottage, this royal home once first housed Prince George and Princess May of Teck, who later ascended to the throne as King George V and Mary. It was given to the pair as a wedding gift by his father King Edward VII, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, in 1893.

© Getty Images York Cottage in Sandringham, Norfolk

The house eventually earned its title as it was used for the overflow of male guests on the estate, though it has since been used as holiday accommodation, the estate office for Sandringham and as accommodation for employees on the estate.

At around a quarter of a mile from the estate's main house, it features its own set of stables and kennel buildings, and overlooks one of the two man-made lakes on Sandringham, according to Historic England.

York Cottage, though its exact size is unknown, is also known for its especially small rooms and relatively low-key size, marking a major downside from Andrew's £30 million, 30-room home at Royal Lodge. It is believed that King George V liked it because it reminded him of a ship's quarters, calling back to his sailing days, according to The Daily Mail. However, Queen Victoria did not share his sentiment, once labelling the property as "unlucky and sad", the publication reported.

The Queen wasn't alone in her feelings, however – Lady Frances Donaldson, a famed writer and biographer, also described York Cottage equally unfavourably, writing: "Too large and too full of footmen to be unremarkable in Surbiton or Upper Norwood, York Cottage in its own context is a monument to the eccentricity of the family who lived there."