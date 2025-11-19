Line of Duty star Vicky McClure's Nottingham home that 'goes against the grain'

Line Of Duty fans rejoiced on Tuesday night as they finally got the news they had been waiting four years for. On 18 November, the BBC confirmed that the hit police drama is back for season seven after season six wrapped in 2021 – and the three main stars will all make an appearance.

Vicky McClure, who plays Kate Fleming in the show written by Jed Mercurio, will join Martin Compston as Steve Arnott and Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings on a renewed mission to track down the police officers at the heart of corruption and organised crime.

© Getty Images Line of Duty is back in 2026

The first six seasons saw the stars head to Belfast for filming, and though it is yet to be confirmed where the upcoming season will take place, we know one thing – once filming comes to an end, Vicky will inevitably head home to Nottingham, where she lives with her husband of two years, film producer, actor, and writer Jonny Owen.

© Getty Vicky McClure is married to Jonny Owen

Many actors, especially those who have starred in British dramas as successful as Line of Duty or Trigger Point, find themselves moving to the big smoke of London. However, Vicky remains in her native Nottingham.

"Vicky McClure is someone who isn't afraid to go against the grain, and her choice to live in Nottingham is a demonstration of that," HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, tells us. "A lot of celebrities end up moving to the UK capital of London to be closer to work commitments, but Vicky has broken the trend and decided to move back to her hometown of Nottingham after a London stint. The actress is passionate about her location, and she often partakes in charity initiatives in the city."

Keep scrolling to see inside her pad…

Vicky McClure's living room While making a virtual TV appearance, Vicky revealed there are glass panelled doors between her living areas. White walls and pale cream sofas provide a spacious and modern aesthetic.

The TV star recently unveiled her luxurious Italian leather corner sofa gifted from a Welsh interiors company- and it comes with a handy USB charger!

© Photo: Instagram Vicky McClure's kitchen The kitchen also has a corner seating area with a round dining table and cushioned benches where she, Jonny and their pet dogs can all relax together.

© Photo: Instagram Vicky has added luxurious touches to her home with scented candles from brands such as Rituals. "Rainy inside. Cosy inside," she captioned this photo of the candle she lit in her kitchen on a rainy day.

© Photo: Instagram Vicky has added personality to her home with pieces of wall art from Peter McKee. "Finally got some of our favourite @petermckee artwork up on the wall," she captioned this photo which showed two different prints, one of which has since taken pride of place in her kitchen.

© Photo: Instagram Vicky McClure's conservatory As well as cosy kitchen dining area, the couple’s conservatory offers more room for hosting special family meals, including Christmas dinner. Vicky shared a glimpse at the space set up for a festive celebration, with a long dining table, while a Christmas tree and checked armchair were placed in the corner.

© Photo: Instagram Vicky has a lightbox on display on an alcove shelving unit in her home, where she can share messages about how she’s feeling that day – in this case fuelling her and Jonny’s rivalry as they watched a football match between England and Wales.