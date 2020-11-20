Line of Duty's Vicky McClure reveals game-changing sofa - and fans are obsessed Vicky uploaded a picture lounging with fiancé Jonny Owen

Vicky McClure took to social media to show off her latest sofa upgrade – and her followers were obsessed with its flashy in-built USB port. As Vicky casually reclined across the sofa, she had her phone plugged into a special port in the side panel of the settee.

REVEALED: Finally we know when Season 6 of Line of Duty will air

Loading the player...

WATCH: The funniest Line of Duty outtakes

Fans were taken aback by the nifty feature, quickly commenting: "Love the phone charger facility" and "USB is a game changer!!!" One even joked: "Hang on let me plug my sofa in."

Line of Duty star Vicky was gifted the luxurious Italian leather corner sofa from a Welsh interiors company.

Fans were very impressed by Vicky's tech-enhanced sofa

She captioned the post: "Huge thanks to Jonny’s cousin Andrew #gifting us with this beautiful @galieriuk sofa. A family ran Welsh company.

"No doubt we will be spending some time on it! (Looking less cheesy) We will be donating our previous sofa to @womens_aid"

SEE: Inside the incredible homes of 2020's I'm A Celeb stars

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's home view looks like an actual painting

Vicky was pictured relaxing on the blue sofa, next to fiancé Jonny Owen who had his feet propped up on the coffee table.

Vicky's home has quirky artwork on the walls

The actress does not show off much of her private home life, but during lockdown we were able to catch a glimpse of her quirky artwork as she joined in a video call to celebrate co-star Martin Compston's birthday, as well as her own.

MORE: Line of Duty fans shocked after spotting major link between characters - did you notice?

Vicky appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her Line of Duty co-stars

Vicky was seen on a different sofa recently, when she appeared alongside Line of Duty co-stars Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar for an episode of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.