Ricky Gervais receives 'life-threatening' warning at £5m home following floods

Ricky Gervais has long been dreaming of his forever home, but it seems his plans may be put on hold following a new report that his proposed pad is at risk of serious flood damage.

According to the Daily Mail, the After Life star, 64, is set to face a serious setback as the Environment Agency has warned that his new home on the banks of the River Thames is at risk of flooding, which could result in "loss of life."

Ricky's flood risk explained

Having bought the property in Marlow, which is now valued at over £4 million, for £2.75 million in 2014, Ricky reportedly plans to demolish the house and build a new mansion in its place. However, he is facing roadblocks, with the Environment Agency having previously objected to his first planning application in February, leading him to submit a fresh one in September 2025.

Even The Office star's team have recognised that the risk of flooding is a problem at his potential new Buckinghamshire home as he filed a flood risk assessment and was told the depth of a potential flood could reach levels of just under one and a half metres. This assessment revealed that without evacuation procedures in place, a flood at the residence could pose a danger to life.

A risk to life

The notice from the government agency read: "We agree that this indicates that there will be a danger for all people (e.g. there will be danger of loss of life for the general public and the emergency services)."

It also added that "flood depths on the site are expected to exceed 1 metre during the design flood event. Therefore, safe access from the site to an area outside the floodplain is not available."

How can Ricky mitigate the flood risk?

The Environment Agency have advised Ricky and his partner, author Jane Fallon, to register for a 'flood warning', which would caution anyone close to flooded rivers or seas, and to acquire a Flood Risk Activity Permit (FRAP) to undertake the proposed construction work as the River Thames runs adjacent to the site.

Flooding is an issue that many celebrities have faced at their UK homes in recent years, including Gardeners World star Monty Don, whose Herefordshire home has been repeatedly flooded throughout 2025.

HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, said: "The issue of flooding is leaving more and more homes in the UK vulnerable, especially if they are located near a water source…The National Flood Forum has its own guide for people in flood-prone areas, and it includes advice about flood resilience technology like barriers and pumps."

Ricky's bat problem

Ricky's construction proposals include a pad complete with a gym and tennis court. The home upgrade will also see him welcome a rather unexpected set of furry friends at the residence, as the comedian is already having to obtain a bat licence from Natural England after 333 soprano pipistrelle bats were recorded emerging from the existing property in 2023.

According to the Bat Mitigation Strategy, laid out by Bat Conservation Trust, the star will also be forced to build a new bat loft in his garage, and will have to install two bat boxes in nearby trees to house the wild species.

Ricky's property portfolio

Ricky's problematic riverside home isn't the only bolthole in his portfolio. He is also said to own a £14.75 million mansion with nine bedrooms, as well as a spa and tennis court in north London. State-side, he reportedly owns two apartments on New York's Upper East Side, which he bought for £1.1 million and £2.5 million in 2008 and 2011, respectively.