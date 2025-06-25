Ricky Gervais' enormous tennis court in £14.5m Hampstead garden could be Wimbledon

Ricky Gervais' Hampstead home is so impressive. Not only is the comedian and After Life actor fortunate to have land and greenery in abundance, but the outdoor area is also spacious enough to fit a full-size tennis court.

The Golden Globe-winning star took to his Instagram to proudly share a photo of his enviable garden set-up, which he no doubt loves, even though the wildlife caused some trouble.

Writing in the caption, Ricky said: "Played tennis again today. It was pretty warm. Also, the baby foxes have been eating the net. Little [expletive]," followed by a laughing-face emoji.

The photo shows off the court in Ricky's garden in its entirety. The full-size feature is perfect during the warmer months and also adds even more greenery to the beautiful outdoor area.

© Instagram Ricky Gervais' impressive tennis court that he has in his garden at his £14.5m Hampstead home where he lives with his partner, Jane Fallon

Ricky and Jane's court is accessed through the rear of the property and the patio, surrounded by tall trees, hedges and stunning flowers, has steps leading down to the court divided by the full-sized net.

Beyond the court, the garden has more trees and a fence made of both brick and wood for extra privacy and protection for their property.

Ricky Gervais and his partner, Jane Fallon

Fans were quick to heap compliments on The Office actor's impressive set-up, as well as give words of advice when it comes to preventing foxes from wreaking havoc on the garden.

One person wrote: "Spray the nets with lemon water, they'll leave it alone." Another said: "Ideally, take the net down. They are likely getting caught up in it at night."

A third commented: "Give them food and they will not eat the net!"

© Instagram Ricky Gervais' Hampstead home is so impressive

Ricky Gervais's drastic measures to create his dream garden set-up

It's clear that Ricky and Jane's tennis set-up in their garden is extra important to them, as it was previously reported that the couple moved from their previous home, which was only down the road, in order to live somewhere with more outdoor space to accommodate their court.

The couple, who have been together since the early 1980s, moved from their £10.3 million home in the leafy and affluent area of Hampstead to a property just around the corner, said to be worth more than £15 million.

© David M. Benett Ricky and Jane have been a couple since 1982

Ricky has previously shared glimpses inside the stunning property, including the enormous entrance hall with grand staircase, his home office, where his BAFTA, Emmy, and Golden Globe Awards are proudly on display, and his cosy lounge.

The abode reportedly boasts seven bedrooms, as well as a cinema, bar, gym, sauna, and a wine cellar.