Ricky Gervais' $17m mansion with never-ending staircase leaves fans concerned

Ricky Gervais is arguably one of the most famous stand-up comedians and writers, so with a big fortune to his name, he unsurprisingly owns an enormous home that many of us can only dream of.

The After Life writer and actor, 63, has long been a resident of Hampstead in North London but last year, he and his long-term partner Jane Fallon, 64, moved into a brand new home in the area.

Ricky has shared a few photos from inside the beautiful multi-storey mansion, but one element seems to have sparked a less complimentary reaction from his fans.

© David M. Benett Ricky and Jane live in Hampstead

Posting on his Instagram, the comedian shared a photo of his huge hallway in their home with a staircase that appears to go on forever. He wrote in the caption: "I call this piece 'Laundry Basket on a Bench in The Hall'."

Since Ricky is known for cracking jokes, it's only natural that his fans and followers love to make quips and jokes about his social media posts, and many were quick to comment on the flooring that he and Jane have in their home.

MORE: Ricky Gervais' former Hampstead home is surprisingly traditional

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ricky Gervais talks about his partner Jane in rare comment

1/ 5 © Instagram Since Ricky is known for cracking jokes, it's only natural that his fans and followers love to make quips and jokes about his social media posts, and many were quick to comment on the flooring that he and Jane have in their home.

"I call that floor, 'too slippery and awaiting a workplace injury report to be filled out because a liquid was left spilt'," said one fan. Another joked: "Love what you have done to the place has that real psychopath mentality ward vibes." A third added: "Must be weird living in a private hospital." Others were complimentary, with one saying: "Looks so full of light!" The hallway shows how huge the ceilings are and the staircase is lined with a dark metal banister topped with a solid wooden rail. Each floor of his home has enormous rooms. The home boasts nine bedrooms in total, its own gym, an at-home spa and generously sized reception rooms.

2/ 5 © Instagram In this photo, Ricky shared one angle of his living room at Christmas time. The decorative tree looked beautiful as it stood in the corner in front of the window. The lounge space has a huge rug in the middle of the wooden floors with plenty of comfortable seating space. There is also a huge dark wood coffee table in the centre of the room, plus large pieces of artwork on the walls that add texture and eye-catching details.

3/ 5 © Instagram This photo of his adorable tabby cat, Pickle, lying on a huge rug on the floor in the room next to the lounge which appears to be a dining area. In the corner is a large dining table surrounded by chairs, perfect for hosting friends, plus plenty more windows and framed art pieces on the wall.



4/ 5 © Instagram This snap, which also features his beloved Pickle, shows the home comforts he and Jane have in their living room including another cosy couch adorned with blankets and throws, plus a fireplace and drinks cabinet not far behind.



5/ 5 © Instagram In September last year, Ricky shared a photo of his home office coming together. It features a large seating area which he said he was going to fill with a coffee table, plus an enormous wooden desk with a cabinet behind it where he proudly shows off his awards. Ricky is the recipient of seven BAFTAs, two Emmy Awards and four Golden Globes, so it's no wonder he's keen to show them off.

Ricky and Jane moved down their road from their old home in March last year. The couple reportedly moved so they could build tennis courts in their garden.