Concern for late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis after 'rare' danger flagged at new home

In 2026, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will depart Royal Lodge, and it is believed he will be moving into a property on the Sandringham estate, owned by his brother, King Charles. It has not been confirmed if his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, whom he currently lives with, will also move in and the future of his pet corgis, inherited by the late Queen Elizabeth II, remains vague.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that the corgis will stay in the care of their family. "The corgis will remain with the family," the statement read. However, it did not clarify if it would be Andrew, Sarah or Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice who would give them a home. If the two dogs, named Sandy and Muick, do relocate with Andrew to Sandringham, there's a potential issue that they may face…

© Bettmann Archive The Queen was well known for her love of corgis

The estate has been known to have caused Seasonal Canine Illness (SCI) in the past and this rare but dangerous condition can be fatal to dogs.

In October 2025, the team posted on Facebook to inform visitors about the situation. "Please be aware that Autumn is the season when cases of Canine Seasonal Illness have been seen at Sandringham in the past. SCI is a rare illness which has dramatically declined in numbers since 2010, no-one understands the cause of SCI and there is no cure.

"The key symptoms of SCI are vomiting, diarrhoea and tiredness within 72 hours of being in a woodland area. However, this rare condition is not the only reason why these symptoms may be seen; there are lots of other common causes for these symptoms. If you suspect your dog has SCI, please contact your vet as soon as possible."

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II considered her corgis to be like family

The Blue Cross explains: "Due to researchers not understanding the cause of SCI, there is unfortunately no specific cure. However, some of the symptoms can be alleviated with anti-sickness medication and antibiotics. If treatment is given quickly, most dogs do recover from SCI."

The dogs are currently living at Royal Lodge in Windsor and the property boasts 98 acres of land – meaning plenty of space to roam and run. Royal fans have seen the dogs when Sarah, Andrew's ex-wife, has posted occasional photos of them.

The Duchess of York currently looks after the late Queen's Corgis at Royal Lodge

On International Dog Day, she shared a snap alongside the duo and wrote: "Wishing you and all your furry friends a Happy #InternationalDogDay. For all the unconditional love, loyalty, and joy they bring into our lives, Sandy and Muick will be getting an extra treat on their special day!"

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home

© WireImage Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is moving out in 2026

While Andrew's exact living arrangements are still unknown, there has been much speculation around the properties that are potentials for the disgraced royal to move into. The Folly and Gardens House are two rental properties on the site that seem unlikely to be taken off the market to become Andrew's abode. York Cottage, currently used as the Estate Offices for Sandringham, appears to be a more likely candidate for Andrew to move into, with lake-side views and stables – a touch of the luxury he has been afforded at Royal Lodge.

As HELLO!'s homes editor and having written about royal homes for five years now, I know that Sandringham is a particularly special place for the royal family, and that's largely because it is privately owned by King Charles and not a Crown Estate property, meaning he can do with it exactly as he pleases. This is likely to be why he chose here as a place to house Andrew, to minimise public backlash.