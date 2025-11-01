Queen Elizabeth's corgis' future confirmed by Buckingham Palace following Sarah Ferguson's move

Following the news that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is to be stripped of all his titles, styles and honours and evicted from his Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge, headlines have been awash with his and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's future living arrangements. While the relocation will not only impact Andrew, Sarah and their two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who often visit their parents with their respective husbands and children, but also the family's pets.

Sarah and Andrew share their 98-acre home with a whopping seven dogs, including the late Queen Elizabeth II's two corgis, Muick and Sandy. After the monarch died in 2022, it made sense that her beloved corgis went into the custody of her son, since he was the one who had gifted the two dogs to his mother.

While it has not been confirmed where the former couple – who got married in 1986 and split in 1992 – will live, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Corgis will stay in the care of their family. "The corgis will remain with the family," the statement read. However, it did not clarify if it would be Andrew, Sarah or Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice who would give them a home.

HELLO! understands that Prince Andrew will move to a property on the private Sandringham estate, such as York Cottage, which was originally known as Bachelor's Cottage, or Gardens House, which was once the residence of the head gardener on the Sandringham estate. Meanwhile, Sarah will make her own arrangements. This will not only break their long-standing arrangements of living under the same roof, which Sarah told USA Today worked because Royal Lodge was "a big house", but it will also change the dynamics for Muick and Sandy. This raises the question: will they stay with Sarah or Andrew?

© Karwai Tang Andrew and Sarah took in Sandy and Muick after the late Queen's death

HELLO!'s Homes Editor Rachel Avery, who has been writing about royal residences for four years, pointed out that wherever their new home is, it would have to prioritise their needs, too. "It has not been announced yet where Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will live, after she moves out of Royal Lodge. The pair inherited Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis when she passed away so the dogs will influence the decision too - they will need to be provided with adequate outdoor space, after all, they were used to 98 acres at Royal Lodge.

"There is yet to be word on when Prince Andrew’s move will take place but royal resources may be tied up with helping Prince William and Princess Kate relocate into their dream home, Forest Lodge, as they reportedly had hopes of being in for bonfire night," she added. Since Sandringham estate is the rumoured contender for Andrew's new home, it would make sense for the relocation to take place after Christmas, to avoid any awkward run-ins with the rest of the royal family, who celebrate the festive holiday at the country estate.

What's next for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor? © Getty Images HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash shares her reaction to Andrew's "remarkable fall" on The Royal Club and shares her predictions on the former Prince's next moves, including his "exile" to Sandringham, what Sarah Ferguson will do next and what will come of Andrew's place in the line of succession. Click on the link below to read now. READ EMILY'S REACTION HERE

Regardless of when it happens, the move will no doubt be stressful for the dogs, so it's important to try and keep their routines, such as sleeping and feeding times, similar to offer some stability, according to dog behaviour and training specialist, Sue Ketland.

© Shutterstock Royal Lodge had 98 acres of grounds for Andrew and Sarah's seven pets

Sharing advice for anyone moving home with pets, she said, in collaboration with Essential Living: "Bring some things to their new home that will remind them of their old environment. For instance, avoid washing your pet's bedding ahead of the move or buying a new one, as their scent will help them to settle in faster. "

Sarah's bond with the corgis

© Instagram Sarah Ferguson has shown off her close bond with her dogs on social media

Sarah has made it no secret that she has developed a close bond with the corgis, welcoming them into the fold alongside her other five pets. To mark International Pet Day in April 2025, the former Duchess of York shared a series of photos, one of which featured Muick and Sandy cuddling up to their owner whilst on the grounds of Royal Lodge.

She captioned the post: "From their wagging tails and comforting cuddles, to the calming presence and loyal companionship they give every single day, life is simply brighter with these amazing furry friends by my side."

She also revealed she uses her sister Jane's pet business, Licki Mats, to give her dogs a sweet treat. "I use Licki Mats for all my seven dogs, and for the two corgis, sometimes I give them yoghurt in one of these Licki Mats [and put it in the freezer]. It's like an ice cream!"

© Getty The late Queen's corgis were reportedly difficult to live with

While this may indicate that Sarah hopes to take custody of the dogs moving forward, Craig Brown candidly admitted the royal corgis are difficult companions to share a home with in his biography, Q: A Voyage Around the Queen.

Describing them as a "nightmare" to live with, he wrote: "Corgis are, it turns out, an unpredictable, temperamental bunch, one minute cuddly, the next psycho, the Corleones of the dog world."