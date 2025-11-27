King Charles wades in on age-old Christmas debate with towering 20-foot tree

Festivities are in full swing inside Windsor Castle as this year's Christmas decorations have been revealed, including a very impressive 20-foot tree inside the castle's largest room, St George's Hall. King Charles' team have been busy getting everything picture-perfect and we think you'll agree, they've done a stellar job! The decorations are complete just in time, ready for the German state visit next week.

Angel vs. star

© Todd-White Art Photography/Ben F / © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2025 | Royal Collection Trust Charles' 20-foot tree is so impressive

What will be at the top of your Christmas tree this year? An angel or star, perhaps? Or maybe even an on-trend bow? There are many forum boards on the internet where people debate the choice of a star, to represent the star that guided the Three Wise Men to baby Jesus or an angel to represent Angel Gabriel in the nativity story. For Charles' main display there is a sparkling star right at the top of it, however, in the Crimson Drawing Room the team have carefully placed a crafted angel on the top of the tree. So, even royalty can't decide what's best to do. When in doubt, do both!

© Todd-White Art Photography/Ben F The tree in the Crimson Drawing Room

Colour scheme change

This year marks a departure from the traditional red decorations we've seen for the past few years, with a green and gold colour combination being chosen instead. Along with 3,000 twinkling lights, this gives a very modern feel to this gigantic tree.

Even Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House has been fully decked out for the season. Visitors will be able to admire a mini Christmas tree and festive garlands inside the iconic playhouse.

HELLO!'s Digital Content Director, Andrea Caamano, was there at the unveiling and implores people to go and see the decorations in person to appreciate them fully.

© © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2025 | Royal Collection Trust The dolls house has even been decked out

"I’ve been previewing the Windsor Castle Christmas decorations for over three years now, and while I’m blown away every year, this year feels extra special," she said. "The decorations on the 20-metre tree in St George’s Hall are brand new. Some are as large as footballs, and honestly, you just can’t appreciate their scale in photos - if you can, I highly recommend seeing them in person. That said, my favourite tree will always be the one in the Crimson Drawing Room - it’s simply the most stunning room."

How Christmas trees are linked to royalty

It is commonly believed that Christmas trees were first brought to England from Germany by Prince Albert, but the English Heritage website explains the truth: "Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's consort, is usually credited with having introduced the Christmas tree into England in 1840. However, it was actually 'good Queen Charlotte', the German wife of George III, who set up the first known tree at Queen's Lodge, Windsor, in December 1800. [But in] December 1840, Prince Albert [did] import several spruce firs from his native Coburg, in Germany, to serve as Christmas trees."

Highgrove decorations

It was a week ago when the halls were decked at Charles' Gloucestershire home, Highgrove. Last Wednesday, a video was shared on the property's Instagram feed, and it was a tour of the house's incredible festive decorations.

The clip showed the team working on the mantle, hanging giant bows outside and adding twinkling garlands around every corner. The footage also revealed an impressive Christmas tree dazzling with baubles and lights.

Fans loved the seasonal décor, with one writing: "It looks wonderful! So festive and magical," and another adding: "Well done... such beautiful festive decorations." Others left love heart emojis to express their feelings after seeing the impressive displays.