King Charles' favourite home looks magical in gorgeous festive photo

King Charles is currently staying at Sandringham for the Christmas season, but the monarch has long loved his Gloucestershire home of Highgrove, even though his son, Prince William, now owns the property.

On Christmas Day, the residence's social media accounts shared a magical new image of the property with snow falling all around. The 18th century property looked straight out of a film scene with bright red berries seen in the green leaves surrounding the brickwork. Inside, the property was just as festive with large wreaths adorning the doors.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive the beautiful Christmas tree at Highgrove

The caption read: "From all of us at Highgrove Gardens, we would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas!" A Christmas tree and star emoji were also posted.

Highgrove has been sharing several festive photos over the past few weeks, and on the winter solstice, they provided a never-before-seen look of the royal residence.

© X Highgrove looked beautiful in the images

A charming winter scene is captured in the snap, which also features a whimsical arched doorway reminiscent of a fairytale. As hedges and blooming shrubs line the pathway, towering trees make a canopy over the tiny door, with the entire scene covered in a dusting of snow.

"Today is the first official day of winter, and there's no better way to embrace the new season than with a snowy view of the gardens," explained the image.

© Getty The King's favourite home looked so festive inside

Highgrove is a Georgian residence surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm which Charles installed when he first renovated the house. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is renowned for its beautiful décor and stunning gardens, the latter of which King Charles worked to create when he was Prince of Wales.

It is thought that the 900 acres of gardens at Highgrove House have become somewhat of a passion project for the King. He has spent the last three decades transforming the land into an organic farm, strictly limiting the use of antibiotics and other harmful chemicals.

© Tim Graham Charles has long loved the residence

A keen phytophile, Charles' gardens at Highgrove House are one of the monarch's pride and joys, having been curated by the royal for the last 30 years.