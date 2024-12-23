King Charles' towering Christmas trees at gilded royal homes leave fans divided

King Charles and Queen Camilla are ready for Christmas, transforming their royal residences including Buckingham Palace and Highgrove House into Winter Wonderlands complete with twinkling lights, festive décor and towering Christmas trees.

Photos shared on Instagram by Royal Collection Trust showcased the majestic decorations at two of the monarch's other homes – Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The festive splendour was such that fans couldn't agree which tree was the most majestic.

The first photo (pictured in header image) revealed a huge tree adorned with golden lighting and shiny red baubles taking pride of place in St George's Hall, Windsor Castle.

The castle's Crimson Drawing room also featured a similar tree with multicoloured baubles offsetting the grand gilded gold ceiling and draped curtains.

© Instagram Windsor Castle's Crimson Drawing Room undoubtedly had the most majestic tree

Another image showed a slightly smaller - but no less beautiful - tree bedecked with velvet bows, which had been erected in the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Finally, the Great Gallery at Holyroodhouse featured a less colourful fir decorated with twinkling lights and gold embellishments.

© Instagram The Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse's tree was resplendent

After being asked, "Which is your favourite?", fans were left divided in the comments.

"All gorgeously Christmas … my favourite is Windsor Castle," one wrote. Another chimed in with: "Throne room," while a third cast their vote for: "Number 4 The Great Gallery," and a fourth said: "Crimson Drawing Room undoubtedly! A magnificent setting & an awesome tree."

King Charles' Christmas plans

© Instagram The Great Gallery at Holyroodhouse featured a less colourful fir

The monarch has made his way up to Sandringham for Christmas, where he will soon open the doors to host close members of the royal family.

Charles, 76, was pictured enjoying his final church outing before the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene.

© Getty Images The monarch's favourite home, Highgrove House, has also been given a Christmas makeover

While his wife, Queen Camilla, was not in attendance – no doubt conserving her energy after suffering from a nasty chest infection this winter – the king appeared in high spirits as he kicked off the festive period in style.

Princess Kate, Prince William and their young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are among the royals expected to take part in the Christmas Day walkabout en route to church.

© Getty King Charles was last seen hosting extended members of his family at a pre-Christmas lunch

King Charles was last seen hosting his family at a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, which saw everyone from Princess Eugenie to the Duke of Kent and Lady Gabriella Kingston make an appearance.

The annual event, which had been held at Windsor Castle for the past two years, is for extended members of the monarch's family unable to attend the gathering at Sandringham.