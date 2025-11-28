Jennifer Lopez’s $52 million home gets an enormous festive makeover

Jennifer Lopez transformed her $52 million Bel Air, California, mansion into the ultimate festive grotto just in time for Thanksgiving. The 56-year-old celebrated the holiday with her child, Emme Maribel Muñiz, and made sure to capture the sweet moments for social media.

The singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs from the day. In the caption, she penned: "These are a few of my favorite things…Happy Thanksgiving everybody I hope you all had a beautiful day."

Jennifer once shared the lavish estate with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The former couple later put the property on the market and even reduced the asking price from $68 million to $52 million – a $16 million drop.

© @jlo Jennifer Lopez celebrated Thanksgiving at home

The star welcomed her twins, Max and Emme, in 2008, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Although Jennifer and Marc separated in 2011, they have maintained a strong bond and continue to co-parent their children amicably. "Honestly, we’re always gonna be great friends. I’m always gonna be there for him; he’s always gonna be there for me," Jennifer shared in a 2017 interview on Live With Kelly.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on October 6 this year, Jennifer opened up about her twins turning 17. "It's crazy," she said, before adding: "We are visiting colleges. It's happening, they're leaving. They're going." Her impending status as an empty-nester is bittersweet, as she added: "It's crazy, I'm happy because I remember how exciting that time of my life was. I was figuring out what I wanted to do with my life. It's an exciting adventure for them and I want that for them."

See inside Jennifer Lopez's festive home:

© Instagram Thanksgiving dress The singer oozed elegance in Chloé's Puff-Sleeve Column Dress in washed silk satin & lace in the shade 'Rose Dust.' The gown featured capped puff sleeves, a back tie to cinch the waist, and boho-chic lace detailing on the bust and neckline.



© Instagram Baking with Emme Jennifer was photographed with her child, Emme, checking the oven in her white, marble-topped kitchen to see whether their chocolate cakes were fully baked.



© Instagram Food spread Jennifer was captured placing an ornament on her towering Christmas tree. The fir was adorned with pink shimmery baubles, candy canes, ribbons, and warm-toned lights.





