Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck slash the price of $68m marital home after divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have relisted their 38,000 square-foot Beverly Hills mansion just two months after removing the public listing. And this time, they've dramatically slashed the price. The former couple purchased the estate in May 2023 for $60,850,000. After originally listing it for $68 million, Jennifer and Ben relisted it for $52 million, a 16% decrease. The mansion is sprawling, including a sports lounge, fully-equipped gym, boxing ring, a basketball court and a pickleball court. It also features a 12-car garage, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse.

Since putting the mansion up for sale, Jennifer and Ben have struggled to find a buyer. In May 2025, they listed the estate for $59 million. So this relisting is another sign that it is difficult to sell. Along with the many extras, the mansion has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

The massive living room inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60 million mansion

Jennifer, 56, and Ben, 53, are one of the most well known romances in Hollywood history. The former couple first met in early 2002, when they were cast in the romantic crime comedy Gigli — which bombed at the box office when it was released the following year. At the time, Jennifer was married to her second husband, Cris Judd, and came after her 11-month marriage to Cuban-born actor Ojani Noa, which ended in 1998.

The estate is spread across five acres and is considered "one of the most private and secured estates in Beverly Hills," with magnificent views over the Hollywood hills.

The actress officially filed for divorce from Cris in July 2002, and she and Ben began dating shortly after. By November 2002, the actor proposed to Jennifer with a six-carat pink diamond ring. But, the two ended their relationship in January 2004, citing the intense media scrutiny as a major reason for their breakup.

JLo wore a tiered Ralph Lauren mermaid gown to her wedding

In their almost 20 years apart, both of them married and/or dated different people, and had children of their own. Jennifer was married to Marc Anthony, with whom she welcomed twins Max and Emme, 17, from 2004 to 2014, while Ben was married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he welcomed kids Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, from 2005 to 2018. Jennifer was also briefly engaged to Alex Rodríguez, while Ben dated Ana de Armas.

Jennifer and Ben reunited in April 2021 and made their relationship public on multiple red carpets. Ben proposed for a second time in April of 2022. This time around, they had not one but two wedding ceremonies, first with an impromptu Las Vegas wedding in July, followed by their official wedding weekend in Georgia in August.

© Getty Images The former couple parted ways amicably

However, in May and June 2024, rumors and reports began swirling that the couple were having some trouble in their marriage. They were spotted leading their lives in completely opposite parts of the country and were rarely seen together. On August 21, 2024, Jennifer arrived at the Los Angeles County Superior Court and filed divorce papers, officially declaring to the world that Bennifer was over. The divorce was finalized this January.

Once their relationship was officially over, Jennifer went on to purchase a new home near Los Angeles for about $18 million in March 2025. Ben bought a home in Brentwood for $20 million in July 2024.