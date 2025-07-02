Inside the $60million home Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot sell

Inside there is a "one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex" that offers residents the chance to play basketball and pickleball, a gym, boxing ring, and sports lounge with a bar.
The yard features a stunning zero edge pool that "perfectly frames the extensive grounds & views," as well as an outdoor kitchen, firepit, and couches.
Inside the foyer features a grand staircase that leads to the second story. There are 12 bedrooms and 24 baths, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, caretaker house, two-bedroom guardhouse, 12 car garage and parking for 80 cars.
Jen and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in 2022, 20 years after they first met and were engaged.
They purchased the home with cash in 2023 after a two-year search for their dream residence, marking what was thought to be a fairytale ending to their long-running love story.
However in early 2024, just 18 months after the pair eloped to Las Vegas in July 2022 and celebrated their union with a multi-day event in Georgia the following month, reports emerged that things were not good between the pair.