Inside the $60million home Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot sell

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have removed their $60 million Beverly Hills home from the market after being unable to sell the property.

The 12-bedroom mansion was placed on the closed market over a year ago for $68 million, two months before Jennifer filed for divorce, before later being placed on the public market. In May 2025 the price was knocked down to $59,950,000, however on July 1 the pair requested that the listing be removed.

The estate is spread across five acres and is considered "one of the most private and secured estates in Beverly Hills," with magnificent views over the Hollywood hills.



Inside there is a "one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex" that offers residents the chance to play basketball and pickleball, a gym, boxing ring, and sports lounge with a bar.



The yard features a stunning zero edge pool that "perfectly frames the extensive grounds & views," as well as an outdoor kitchen, firepit, and couches.

Inside the foyer features a grand staircase that leads to the second story. There are 12 bedrooms and 24 baths, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, caretaker house, two-bedroom guardhouse, 12 car garage and parking for 80 cars.



© Getty Images Jen and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in 2022, 20 years after they first met and were engaged. They purchased the home with cash in 2023 after a two-year search for their dream residence, marking what was thought to be a fairytale ending to their long-running love story.

© Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima However in early 2024, just 18 months after the pair eloped to Las Vegas in July 2022 and celebrated their union with a multi-day event in Georgia the following month, reports emerged that things were not good between the pair. Jennifer shocked fans by abruptly canceling the US leg of her "This is Me Now" tour in May 2024, admitting that she "wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," telling fans that she needed time to be with her children, family, and close friends.