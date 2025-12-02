Duchess of Rutland, 62, slips into LBD for Christmas reveal at Belvoir Castle

The Duchess of Rutland has put on a glamorous display to show her Instagram followers around Belvoir Castle's Christmas decorations – and we're not sure what's more impressive, the Duchess' party-ready black dress or the dazzling Christmas tree itself.

On Monday, 1 December, the Duchess, whose first name is Emma, took to Instagram to share the video, where she spoke to the camera about the decorations at the castle, explaining that a team of volunteers helped her get the place festive-ready. She was full of praise for the team and thanked them as she gave everyone the grand tour.

The clip begins with the Duchess walking up the grand blue-carpet staircase with Christmas decorations twinkling in the background. The décor includes a grand tree in the main room, adorned with many lights and special baubles. In the clip, the Duchess explained that historically, the castle would have candles on the tree, lit by a specialised candleman. "Can you imagine the fire risk?" she remarked.

"Christmas at Belvoir is looking absolutely magical. So much thanks to my incredible team for bringing it all to life," she captioned the post. And magical was what her followers thought too, with one penning: "It is beyond magical," and another adding: "Just visited and was blown away! The team's hard work has paid off, decorations are perfect, and the whole space feels warm and welcoming."

Tickets at the castle cost £30 for an adult and it is open everyday up until 25 December.

Emma's LBD stole the show

As incredible as the decorations are, many fans had to admit that the Duchess' dress was what stole the show. "Never mind Christmas, that dress needs a whole party season to itself," and: "Beautiful decorations and that dress! Wow," were among the comments of praise. "And you didn't even mention your OOTD [outfit of the day]," one added.

The dress in question was a black lace number with a sweetheart neckline and statement capped sleeves. Emma teamed it with black heels and a delicate gold necklace featuring a circle pendant. It turns out Christmas party inspiration starts at Belvoir Castle.

Speaking to The Telegraph about living in a castle, Emma confessed: "From the outside it looks as if it’s all about tiaras and breakfast in bed but it’s not at all." She runs a tight ship, heading up the commercial side of things on site.

Wedding celebrations in June

© James Whatling The Wedding of William James Lindesay-Bethune, Viscount of Garnock, to Lady Violet Manners

The castle hosted a very special wedding this year, when the Duchess of Rutland's daughter, Lady Violet Manners, married William James Lindesay-Bethune, Viscount Garnock. The Duchess shared her thoughts on the wonderful day. "My darling Vi and William looked absolutely stunning on their special day — so proud of them both. It was truly magical," wrote Emma, who separated from David Manners in 2012, but continues to live at Belvoir Castle in her own living quarters.



Lady Violet was a blushing bride in a statement mermaid wedding dress by Phillipa Lepley featuring a sheer panel, puffed sleeves, and a ruffled neck. Being a modern bride, two dresses were the order of the day. The bride switched things up with a satin long-sleeved dress for her first dance