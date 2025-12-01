Ben Shephard and wife Annie's £3.5m upheaval after big life change

Ben Shephard has spoken openly about the realities of life as an empty nester after his sons Sam, 19, and Jack, 18, left home. But now, it seems the This Morning presenter is embracing a big change as he has reportedly moved house.

According to a report published in the Daily Mail on 1 December, the ITV host, 50, who lives with his wife of 21 years, Annie, has sold his family home in Richmond for £5.3 million after buying it for £2.95 million in 2016. Having offloaded the property, Ben has reportedly purchased a £3.5 million home which was formerly the official residence of a bishop.

Ben and Annie have moved house

Ben's former Richmond pad

The house, which Ben and his family called home for nine years, was quite the pad. It featured a large garden, as well as a large open-plan kitchen, a sitting room, and a dining area. The interiors featured a farmhouse feel; however, his new home will likely be as tranquil as it is situated in a riverside setting in West London.

Ben's former London home had a beautiful garden

Ben's home quandary

Though Ben's new home marks an exciting new chapter for his family, there is a slight hitch. It has been reported that Ben will have difficulty accessing his home, as there is no driveway or rear access, meaning the only way in is through a small front gate. Making changes to this layout could be an uphill battle for the TV presenter as the building is Grade II listed.

Ben has moved out of the home he purchased in 2016

When a building is Grade II listed, it means it is legally protected and cannot be demolished, extended, or significantly altered without securing permission from the local planning authority.

Ben and his wife also face potential privacy issues as the public footpath next to the property allows passers-by to peer into the garden through a side gate.

Despite the grandeur of Ben's new home, it does come with its drawbacks, like having no driveway and the only access being through a small front gate, as per the photos. This could pose potential issues for any renovation works where tradespeople will need to come and go and get materials in and out. It could also be a downside when it comes to Ben selling the property in it future," HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, explains.

"Listed properties require more stringent planning permission, but there's a possibility that Ben could apply to the council to get a driveway added, only if it's in keeping with the property and the area. These issues must have been worth overlooking for the massive potential of the dazzling 10-bed mansion!"

Ben and his wife Annie are embracing a challenge at their new home

Ben's wife is a design consultant specialising in interiors and gardens, so we are sure they will look forward to the challenge. Otherwise, it is said to be a perfect family home, having served as just that for over 300 years for the previous owners. It boasts 10 bedrooms and is situated in a riverside conservation area covering almost 6,000 square feet.

What has Ben said about empty nesting?

The move comes after the former Good Morning Britain host admitted that his children spend less time at the family home. Sam left home in 2023 to travel, before moving out for university in the autumn of 2024. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Jack is becoming more independent himself.

The former GMB presenter is a proud dad to two teenage sons

"My eldest, Sam, is at university and Jack's doing his A-levels and basically takes care of himself – unless he needs food or clean clothes," Ben told Men's Health in May 2025, adding: "There are no pick-ups and drop-offs…There is no running around after them anymore."

The This Morning star opened up about the struggle when his son moved out to go to university

Earlier this year, Ben also interacted with a viewer live on This Morning and offered his advice for navigating tough times when missing children who have flown the nest. "We're struggling with this as well in our house. I think one of the things we do when Sam's gone back to uni is we organise to actually do something so they've gone, so we'll go out for a walk or go out for a drink or go out for dinner, and we will distract from the fact that the house is suddenly quiet," he said.