10 household objects blocking your peace and prosperity, according to a Feng Shui expert

Do you believe that homes have "energies" that can influence how you feel? If you've been thinking that the energy of your own home is stagnant or that it seems to have "bad vibes", it may be because you are keeping objects around you that you no longer need. Take, for example, the ancient practice of Feng Shui, which seeks to, among other goals, balance the energy of spaces. The premise is that when we allow negative energy to accumulate, it may sometimes create an environment of tension and stress, and may even affect our mood or health. Clutter, broken objects or poorly located furniture can generate a sort of stagnation that could translate into conflicts, tiredness and lack of motivation.

How can you change the dynamics in your home? By changing the decor. Get rid of objects that may be blocking the positive flow - here's what to leave behind to attract peace and well-being to your life.

1/ 10 © Getty Images/iStockphoto Keep your home visually clear - clutter creates imbalance and stress Get rid of everything that causes visual noise Achieving a harmonious environment perhaps hinges on one key element, and a theory endorsed not only by Feng Shui but also by architects and interior designers. Anyone with a keen sense of aesthetics and function understands that visual noise creates imbalance and stress. As interior design and Feng Shui expert and author Alejandra Balbás explains: "Visual noise refers to the presence of unwanted elements or distractions that visually affect your tranquillity and the aesthetics of the space around you." Over time, objects in your home inevitably accumulate, leading to visual overload.

2/ 10 Yes, this includes gifts from other people if they don't fit with your home Donate or recycle unwanted objects The first thing you should address is getting rid of all those objects you genuinely dislike, regardless of how meaningful they might be to someone else. The key is to examine how they make you feel. Is it a gift you never actually liked? If so, it simply shouldn't be in your home. Remember, the presence of elements that obstruct energetic flow can create a stagnation in your space, often translating into personal issues like conflict, tiredness and a lack of motivation. The same principle applies to objects connected to a past relationship, especially if the relationship did not end well. So, with that in mind, let's look at 10 things you might want to get rid of, especially items that can mess with a room's calm vibe.



3/ 10 © Getty Images This principle holds true for cables that are directly visible and those that are hidden Disorganised cables Disorganised cables are a prime source of visual noise. This applies whether they are dangling behind a desk, snaking out of a power strip connecting multiple devices or simply chargers left out instead of being tucked away in a drawer. Use cable ties, sleeves and other specific accessories designed to keep them neat, securely placed and tangle-free. The general rule is simple: the fewer visible cables, the better. Keep in mind that opting for wireless lamps and charging pads is an excellent way to eliminate them entirely.

4/ 10 © Getty Images A smooth flow significantly improves comfort while simultaneously levelling up your home’s aesthetics Elements that obstruct the flow These are the dividing features in your home that simply do not encourage easy fluidity. According to Balbás, every room in a house should allow for "easy and efficient flow." The expert explains that these paths relate to how you move around and utilise the spaces within your home. Therefore, you must avoid dividing or cutting the flow, making sure not to have anything that interferes with easy walking paths. "Of course, having private spaces is important,” she acknowledges. "You can minimise unwanted interference and still create and quiet zones."

5/ 10 © Getty Images The artwork you keep in your home is key Art you no longer like If you currently have a photograph, print, sculpture or painting decorating your home that simply doesn't appeal to you these days, it’s time to get rid of it. It may be the case that you once loved it, but don’t feel guilty - it's perfectly normal for your opinions to change over time. "Art of any kind exerts a considerable influence on you."



6/ 10 © Getty Images Screens include both computers and televisions Screens in the bedroom When it comes to screens, the solution is often as simple as tucking TVs and computers away, perhaps behind cupboard doors. However, the main principle is that you shouldn't have screens in bedrooms at all. Boosting positive energy at home is essential for fostering a harmonious, balanced space that truly allows us to rest and reconnect with ourselves. A home that is well-harmonised becomes a sanctuary that not only welcomes us but actively encourages us to lead a fuller, happier life.

7/ 10 © Getty Images Take care of your plants and displayed flower bouquets Dry or withered plants Decorating with greenery is, quite rightly, always in vogue. Plants represent life and growth, but when they become dry or withered, they unfortunately symbolise stagnant energy and decay. Look after your plants and flowers properly and regularly check their condition to avoid this scenario. Never try to prolong the life of a dying bouquet of cut flowers, and when displaying cut flowers, remember to change the water, because stagnant and cloudy water works against good vibes.



8/ 10 © Getty Images If it has no purpose, it's just taking up valuable space Broken objects Broken or non-functioning objects bring bad energy into your home. Anything you keep that simply doesn't work, or is outright broken, falls into this category. It's not serving its purpose, and thus it's just taking up space. Unless an item can be repaired straight away, it should probably go. This principle applies to everything from broken electrical appliances and gadgets to old clothes and damaged crockery.

9/ 10 © Getty Images Feng Shui refers to these sharp decor elements as 'poisoned arrows Sharp edges According to Feng Shui, an excessive build-up of corners and sharp edges is considered aggressive, standing in stark contrast to sinuous or rounded shapes. While it may not be feasible to eliminate every single pointy element in your home, the aim is to balance and combine them thoughtfully within your décor. Fortunately, the impact of sharp edges can also be softened quite easily by introducing strategically placed greenery.



10/ 10 © Getty Images A clock that doesn't work blocks progress and prosperity Stopped clocks A clock that is no longer working symbolises stagnation and the loss of time. Consequently, according to Feng Shui principles, this can block progress and hinder prosperity. The solution is straightforward: simply ensure the clock has a fresh battery, is correctly wound, or is properly plugged in.

About the expert:

Alejandra Balbás is a design and Feng Shui expert, and author of the Spanish-language book 8 Steps to Harmonise Your Life: How to Achieve Harmony in Your Home According to the Art of Feng Shui (8 Pasos para ArmonizArte: Cómo alcanzar Armonía en tu Vida a través de tu Hogar según el Arte del Feng Shui).