This expert advice has shamed me into washing my bedsheets more often

How often do you change your bedsheets? I'll be honest here; I wash mine about every two weeks. I just don't feel like I have the time to be doing that kind of house admin more frequently, but am I about to be shamed into submission? We've asked an array of experts, from bedding brand CEOs through to microbiologists, to discover how often we really should be changing our sheets. And I'm sorry to say, it's more often than you might think!

How often does the average person in the UK change their bedsheets?

YouGov data from 2022 reveals that 36 per cent of people are with me, thinking once every two weeks is about right for changing the bed. However, a healthy chunk of folks, 30 per cent, do it once a week or more. Then there's the other end of the scale, with seven per cent of people admitting they wait seven weeks to switch up the sheets.

Experts share the best schedule for changing and washing bedsheets

Dr Rajesh Rajendran is a Consultant Microbiologist and Associate Medical Director for Infection Control at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, and he's told HELLO! that ideally, we should be washing our sheets "every second or third day or a maximum of a week". He adds: "It would be dependent on whether there are any underlying skin or any other medical conditions. For infections, we recommend that the bed sheets and clothing is washed with a non-bio detergent at 60°C." For most households, this frequency wouldn't be possible, so what do the other experts say?

© Getty Images Your washing schedule depends on any health concerns

Pretty You London teamed up with Dr Gareth Nye, Lecturer in Biomedical Science at the University of Salford explains the science behind why you should be washing your sheets more often. He said: "Humans will shed around 500 million skin cells a day, with the majority occurring in our sleep. We are also producing other body secretions, such as drool/saliva, amongst others you might find. All of these secretions are the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and fungi as well as some other nasty bugs, ultimately leading to a range of health issues."

Dr Gareth Nye points out that studies have shown that there were 17,000 more bacterial colonies on a pillowcase after a week compared to a toilet seat? Okay, now I'm regretting my fortnightly schedule.

© Getty Images Even display pillows need washing

Phoebe Street, Brand Manager, Textile & Sleepwear Specialist at Pretty You London, points out that the weather also has an impact on frequency. "Most people wash their sheets every week or two, which [may be] enough during cooler weather. But during a heatwave, when you're sweating more, it’s important to wash your bedding more often.

"Every three or four days is ideal, but if you don’t have time to strip the whole bed mid-week, just throw the sheet and pillowcases into the wash instead. They collect the most sweat, dirt and bacteria because they’re in constant contact with your face and hair."

Meerav Shah, founder of bedding brand Spin & Yarn, suggests having more than one set for optimum rotation: "For a fresh and healthy sleep environment, we recommend washing sheets and pillowcases every week. This removes natural oils, sweat, and environmental debris while helping long-staple fibres relax, soften, and retain their luxurious feel. Pillowcases may benefit from more frequent washing, especially if you have sensitive skin or use night-time skincare products. And you can consider having an extra set to rotate mid-week."

© Getty Images Bacteria could be lurking in your bedding

Genevieve Rosen Biller, co-founder of Bed Threads, also highlights that the blankets and throws on top of your quilt need attention, too. "Blankets, depending on the material, should be washed every few months or so. If you suffer from night sweats or are particularly sensitive to allergens, you may benefit from washing blankets more frequently," she says.

The ultimate bedding change schedule

Sheets: Once a week (every 3-4 days in summer)

Pillowcases: Every 3-4 days (especially for acne-prone skin)

Duvet covers: Once a week