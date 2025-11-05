Shark just dropped its Black Friday deals for 2025 and these are the early discounts you won't want to miss

Black Friday isn't until the end of the month, on 28 November but one brand getting in on the excitement early is Shark, one of the UK's most popular vacuum and home appliances brands. The Shark Black Friday event 2025 has just launched, and it's a goodie - you can save up to £130 on Mrs Hinch's fave vacuum and the viral Shark FlexStyle hair styler.
And since upgrading home appliances isn't the sexiest of things on the list to buy, Shark's Black Friday sale is the ideal time to update your home appliances on a budget. This is the time to buy those big-ticket items for less. That's one thing to thank Black Friday for.
1. Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner with Lift-Away, £169.99 - was £279.99.
2. Shark FacialPro Glow + Derm Detox & Hydro Infuse Replenishment Set, £319.99 - was £339.99
3. Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum, £199.99 - was £399.99
4. Shark FlexStyle Limited Edition Pearl Pink 4-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer Gift Set, £189.99 - was £269.99
5. Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop, £249.99 - was £399.99
I'd call myself a Shark fan, with the Shark Handheld Vacuum Cleaner and Shark Klik n Flip Automatic Steam Mop among our household cleaning supplies - I can't live without them, especially the steam mop which is lifesaver for cleaning away muddy dog paws from my kitchen floor.
We've been writing about Shark vacuums for the past five years, so I'm sharing my insider intel on what really is worth buying in the Shark Black Friday sale.
When does the Shark Black Friday Sale start?
The official date for Black Friday 2025 is 28 November, but Shark has launched early on November 5. I predict further savings to come, with Black Friday itself and Cyber Monday mooted to have further deals.
What discounts can I expect in the Shark Black Friday sale?
For 2025, Shark has reduced the price of over 65 products with savings of up to £130.
Is this really a good deal? In my opinion, yes. Shark usually saves the best deal for Black Friday, especially on the new models and most popular items. You'll find bigger savings on older models, but plenty of discounts on new products too.
It's encouraging to see that Shark are including newer products in the Black Friday offer, with their latest beauty tool, the Shark FacialPro, reduced.
The brand also has Black Friday Limited Edition section, with exclusive bundles (like the Anti-Hair Wrap Upright & Steam Bundle, reduced to £269.99 from £479) and colourways, including the FlexStyle 4-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer Gift Set in Limited Edition Pearl Pink (reduced to £189.99, down from £269.99).
Shark Black Friday deals - top deals
As I'm a Shark fan, and have been covering Black Friday events on HELLO! for the past five years, I know a good deal when I see one. So I've handpicked my top Shark deals to save you the scroll.
We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Shark. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.