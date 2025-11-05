Shark just dropped its Black Friday deals for 2025 and these are the early discounts you won't want to miss

Black Friday isn't until the end of the month, on 28 November but one brand getting in on the excitement early is Shark, one of the UK's most popular vacuum and home appliances brands. The Shark Black Friday event 2025 has just launched, and it's a goodie - you can save up to £130 on Mrs Hinch's fave vacuum and the viral Shark FlexStyle hair styler.

And since upgrading home appliances isn't the sexiest of things on the list to buy, Shark's Black Friday sale is the ideal time to update your home appliances on a budget. This is the time to buy those big-ticket items for less. That's one thing to thank Black Friday for.

I'd call myself a Shark fan, with the Shark Handheld Vacuum Cleaner and Shark Klik n Flip Automatic Steam Mop among our household cleaning supplies - I can't live without them, especially the steam mop which is lifesaver for cleaning away muddy dog paws from my kitchen floor.

We've been writing about Shark vacuums for the past five years, so I'm sharing my insider intel on what really is worth buying in the Shark Black Friday sale.

When does the Shark Black Friday Sale start?

The official date for Black Friday 2025 is 28 November, but Shark has launched early on November 5. I predict further savings to come, with Black Friday itself and Cyber Monday mooted to have further deals.

What discounts can I expect in the Shark Black Friday sale?

For 2025, Shark has reduced the price of over 65 products with savings of up to £130.

Is this really a good deal? In my opinion, yes. Shark usually saves the best deal for Black Friday, especially on the new models and most popular items. You'll find bigger savings on older models, but plenty of discounts on new products too.

© Shark The latest line-up in Shark's beauty range, the FacialPro, is reduced for Black Friday

It's encouraging to see that Shark are including newer products in the Black Friday offer, with their latest beauty tool, the Shark FacialPro, reduced.

The brand also has Black Friday Limited Edition section, with exclusive bundles (like the Anti-Hair Wrap Upright & Steam Bundle, reduced to £269.99 from £479) and colourways, including the FlexStyle 4-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer Gift Set in Limited Edition Pearl Pink (reduced to £189.99, down from £269.99).

Shark Black Friday deals - top deals

As I'm a Shark fan, and have been covering Black Friday events on HELLO! for the past five years, I know a good deal when I see one. So I've handpicked my top Shark deals to save you the scroll.

1/ 5 Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Lift-Away © Shark £169.99 (save 43%) at Shark Product specs: Weight: 6kg

6kg Product Dimensions (cm): H: 118 x W: 28.5 x D: 26

H: 118 x W: 28.5 x D: 26 Floor Types: Carpet and hard floor

Carpet and hard floor Capacity: 1.1L

1.1L Cordless? No

No Guarantee: Five years Shark’s flagship Upright premium vacuum cleaner is a best seller. It has the same Anti-Hair wrap technology as other models and two floor modes so you can switch between hard floor and carpet in the flick of a switch. It also transforms into a portable vacuum so you can comfortably clean under furniture, sofas, up high and more.

2/ 5 Shark FacialPro Glow + Derm Detox & Hydro Infuse Replenishment Set © Shark £319.99 (save 7%) at Shark Product specs: Programmes: Extraction, Hydration, Cooling

Heating

Extraction, Hydration, Cooling Heating Colours: Purple or black

Purple or black Guarantee: 2 years This is everywhere - and I mean everywhere - right now. Shark's latest beauty tool is actually on sale and I'm shocked that it is, as it's all over social media as being a shortcut to glass skin. It's the first exfoliation tool from the brand, and has tools to exfoliate and extract your pores plus a tool to hydrate the skin - it pushes product in further, helping to plump the skin. Plus, it sculpts while you go.

3/ 5 Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum £199.99 (save 50%) at Shark Product specs: Weight: 4.1kg

4.1kg Product Dimensions (cm): ‎H: 114 W: 27 D: 17

‎H: 114 W: 27 D: 17 Floor Types: Carpet and hard floors.

Carpet and hard floors. Capacity: 0.7L

0.7L Run-Time: 60 minutes

60 minutes Cordless? Yes

Yes Guarantee: 5 years (2 Years for Battery) This is one of Mrs Hinch's favourite Shark cleaners, and the brand calls the Statos range one of their most advanced. Pet owners are said to love this, calling it the "best" for picking up dog and cat hair, with its unique floorhead design combining the brand’s signature DuoClean with Anti Hair Wrap Plus. It also boasts Anti-Odour Technology to stop any bad smells in their tracks, and has a battery run time of 60 minutes.

4/ 5 Shark FlexStyle Build Your Own Air Styling & Hair Drying System © Shark £189.99 (save 30%) at Shark Product specs: Cord length: 2.44 metres

2.44 metres Weight : Just under 700g

: Just under 700g Guarantee: 2 years

2 years Colours: Stone or black This is a really innovative way for Shark to bundle the famed Shark FlexStyle as you can build your own Shark FlexStyle set by choosing the four attachments based on your hair type and styling preferences. My HELLO! colleague Sophie tested the product, and called it "one of the most powerful and fast-drying hair dryers I've used" along with touting the styler as "easy to use" and noticing heat damage at a zero when using this.

5/ 5 Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop © Shark £249.99 (save 37%) at Shark Product specs: Weight: 4.4kg

4.4kg Product Dimensions (cm): ‎W:34cm x D34cm x H14.5cm

‎W:34cm x D34cm x H14.5cm Floor Types: Carpet and hard floors

Carpet and hard floors Run-Time: 110 minutes

110 minutes Cordless? Yes

Yes Guarantee: 2 years If you've been on the fence about purchasing a robot vacuum, this is your chance to strike as Shark is offering almost 40% of its bestselling 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop. The sonic mopping scrubs hard floors while the vacuum cleans carpeted and wooden areas, even able to clean edges and corners with blasts of air.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Shark. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.