Queen Mary's secret tribute to royal wedding hidden in Christmas tree

The Danish royal family confirmed at the end of November that they would be spending Christmas at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg this year.

King Frederik and Queen Mary will be joined by his mother, Queen Margrethe, and their four children: Crown Prince Christian, 20, Princess Isabella, 18, and the 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Excitingly, it looks as if their festive celebrations have already kicked off, with the family taking to Instagram to share a wonderful video of their afternoon spent decorating their gargantuan tree, which was filled with sentimental items, such as baubles with the children's names, for a truly personal, cosy centrepiece to the room.

However, when the family took to Instagram once again the next day, royal watchers caught an exciting detail on their tree that slipped through the cracks the first time, and served as a quiet tribute to Queen Mary and King Frederik's marriage.

In a carousel of images, simply captioned with two Christmas tree emojis and a peace sign, there is a picture of an especially sentimental bauble, which resembles the Sydney Opera House, the defining landmark of the city in which the beloved royal couple met.

Not only is it a gentle nod to their relationship, but the architect behind the Sydney Opera House, Jørn Utzon, was actually Danish, making it a gesture to another cultural bridge between the two countries. This isn't the first time Queen Mary has paid tribute to her homeland in a subtle way like this, as she included a eucalyptus, native to Australia, in her wedding bouquet.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Mary of Denmark – everything you need to know

Queen Mary and King Frederik's love story

The Tasmanian-born Mary, then only 28 years old, met the 32-year-old Crown Prince of Denmark, Frederik, for the first time at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The two crossed paths at the Slip Inn, but the Danish royal kept his identity a secret from his future wife, only introducing himself as 'Fred'.

Three years later, Mary explained in an interview: "The first time that we met or shook hands, I did not know he was the Crown Prince of Denmark. It was perhaps half an hour or so later that someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are?'"

After the meeting, they exchanged numbers and started a long-distance relationship, which made it easier for them to keep their relationship private for a little while. However, a year in, a Danish tabloid revealed that they were a pair.