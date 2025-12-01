King Frederik and Queen Mary and their four children get royal home ready for Christmas - watch

King Frederik and Queen Mary have kicked off December by preparing their royal residence for the festive season. The Danish royal couple were joined by all four of their children – Crown Prince Christian, 20, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, as they decorated a large Christmas tree at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

The family took turns to place colourful baubles, candles and ornaments on the tree, climbing up a step ladder to reach the very top of the tree.

The cases of decorations also contained personalised baubles for each family member, as well as other meaningful ornaments, such as Sydney Opera House in a nod to Australian-born Mary's home country. In one relatable moment, the camera also zoomed in on a broken bauble that had accidentally been dropped.

Halfway through the family gathering, Frederik stopped to dance with his daughters, Isabella and Josephine. According to Danish publication, BILLED-BLADET, the trio performed the dance steps of Les Lanciers – a square dance traditionally performed by four couples. The dance is taught in most of the high schools in Denmark, where it is often performed at the school's prom. Watch above.

Isabella, who is in her final year of secondary education at Øregård Gymnasium, appeared to be teaching her father and sister the steps in the footage.

© Kongehuset Personalised baubles for each family member

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Christian, who is the heir to the Danish throne, was back home for the weekend from his Lieutenant's training course at the Antvorskov Barracks in Slagelse, having previously trained with the Guard Hussar Regiment.

© Kongehuset The Danish royal family's Christmas tree

The royal family's beloved border collie dogs, Grace and Coco, also joined in with the festivities, with Mary, Christian and Isabella seen all fussing over the pooches.

Christmas plans

Last week, the Danish royal palace confirmed that the King and Queen will spend Christmas at Amalienborg with Frederik's monarch, Queen Margrethe, 85, who abdicated in favour of her eldest son in January 2024, following a 52-year reign.

© Getty Images Queen Margrethe will join the family at Amalienborg

The Danish royals will attend a Christmas Eve service at the Church of Our Lady in Copenhagen, as well as high mass on Christmas morning. King Frederik will also deliver the traditional New Year's speech on the last day of 2025.

Meanwhile, Frederik's younger brother, Prince Joachim, and his wife, Princess Marie, will spend the festive season with their children, Count Henrik, 16, and Countess Athena, 13, in Washington DC.

© Getty Prince Joachim and Princess Marie reside in Washington DC

The family moved to the US in September 2023 when Joachim took up his position as Defense Industry Attaché and Deputy Defense Attaché. He will remain in the role until the end of August 2027. Prior to their relocation to Washington DC, the family lived in Paris, having moved to France in 2019.