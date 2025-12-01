Prince William and Princess Kate's big move causes disruption in Windsor

Prince William and Princess Kate's big move to the Forest Lodge in Windsor is causing disruption for locals. The royal couple, who embarked on their "fresh start" in November, have been forced to enhance security protocols, now that The Christmas Tree Shop, a hugely popular outlet adjacent to Forest Lodge, has commenced trading in Windsor Great Park. As a result, motorists have been forced to take a temporary one-mile diversion to reach the outlet, causing chaos for shoppers.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate moved to Forest Lodge in November

While measures have been taken to prevent traffic passing directly by William and Kate's eight-bedroom home, which they share with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – local residents have voiced their concerns, with some stating that the diversion is causing hazardous driving conditions. Speaking with the Daily Mail, one shopper said: "I have already seen a few near misses where people have driven the wrong side of the cones."

© Shutterstock The Wales family previously resided in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

As per the publication, a second stated: "A car was parked and running both days with what looked like two plain-clothes officers inside to prevent anyone going into the lodge's grounds. The shop is right next door, so it is not surprising the Waleses are keeping an extra eye out in case anyone is tempted to take a peek."

Prince William and Princess Kate's move to the Forest Lodge

Last month, Prince William and Princess Kate relocated to the Forest Lodge, after bidding goodbye to Adelaide Cottage, their candy pink residence on the Windsor Home Park estate. An eight-bedroom property with plenty of space for their three children, the Forest Lodge, which is part of the Crown Estate, has an estimated value of £16 million, and it also includes a private tennis court and a lake for the family to enjoy.

© Getty Images Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018

"The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements," Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, said of the Wales family's move. "Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

© PA Images via Getty Images The entrance hall of the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, when it was under renovation in 2001

"It's expected that the property will continue to be their residence even when Prince William becomes King, in a similar vein to King Charles retaining Highgrove as his country abode and Clarence House as his London pad," Danielle explained. "It's clear that this is a home where William and Kate will see their children grow into teenagers and young adults, and having stable, family roots is something important to them."

Ahead of their move to the Forest Lodge in November, Prince William and Princess Kate paid for extensive renovations that took place ahead of their arrival. Back in June, planning applications were lodged with the local council documenting a proposal for minor external renovations, as well as minor internal alterations.