Exclusive: Inside Emmanuel Olympitis' Wiltshire home - with self-contained attic

Joining forces

© PHOTOGRAPHER: PETER FLUDE Olympia and Emmanuel Olympitis make a great team

''To my irritation, I would get back pages with notes scrawled all over them, critiquing my writing style and putting her own ideas forward. But gradually, it began to dawn on me that most of what she was saying was helpful and correct. It's much more collaborative than I ever thought it would be. We now brainstorm the plot together.''

Olympia cherishes the memory of her father settling her and her brothers at bedtime by making up stories. ''The sense that I was a driving force was that I reminded Dad of when I was younger. He used to tell us stories about woodland animals at the end of our beds.''

© PHOTOGRAPHER: PETER FLUDE Emmanuel Olympitis was a former sixities playboy

Manoli is more self‐effacing. ''I was wanting to get away from the novel [I was writing] that wasn’t working at all,'' he says. Inspiration for the story struck as he walked through St James's Park in London and noticed that the squirrels were particularly friendly. ''I thought: 'They're very well‐mannered, these squirrels. I bet they're quite well‐educated. I bet there's a school here.'''

He began constructing a world of various species engaged in inter-school rivalry across central London's parks, all to be drawn by Olympia in the home studio, within the greenhouse attached to their house or, most comfortably, in the guest bedroom designed by Emily.

© PHOTOGRAPHER: PETER FLUDE Their Wiltshire home exudes a sense of calm

Emily has deployed her professional skill in designing the interior – with inviting window seats, a wood-panelled hall and a rustic kitchen – although Manoli says that he got ''a little bit of input''.

''What are interior designers like to live with?'' he asks. ''Easier than one thinks. Their own homes are not nearly as perfect as the ones they go and design[for others].''