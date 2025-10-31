Sandringham's 'magical' Christmas plans amid Andrew's move announcement

Sandringham estate is where the royal family choose to celebrate Christmas, and it's already gearing up for the festive season. One day before Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, had been issued a formal notice to surrender the lease at Royal Lodge, and is expected to move to Sandringham, the official social media page hinted that this had no impact on their festive plans.

"Not long now until the magic begins. Luminate 2025 is almost here. From 14th November to 24th December, The Royal Parkland will be transformed into an enchanting winter wonderland," the post read. It showed photos of woodland walks illuminated by colourful strobe lights and lit arches. Fans who have previously visited called the experience "magical" and "beautiful" in the comments section.

The website explains that the mile-long trail includes interactive light plays set to music, and food and drink stops where visitors can pick up mulled wine and toasted marshmallows. Tickets cost £24.25 for adults and £16.20 for children, but they're quickly selling out.

While Luminate has invited over 1 million members of the public to explore the grounds since 2019, this year will be slightly different, since it could coincide with Andrew's relocation nearby.

Andrew's eviction

A statement issued on Thursday 30 October read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

© Getty Images Sandringham estate and house has been in the British royal family since 1862

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

The statement concluded with: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

What's next for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor? © Getty Images HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash shares her reaction to Andrew's "remarkable fall" on The Royal Club and shares her predictions on the former Prince's next moves, including his "exile" to Sandringham, what Sarah Ferguson will do next and what will come of Andrew's place in the line of succession. Click on the link below to read now. READ EMILY'S REACTION HERE

HELLO! understands that Prince Andrew will move to a property on the private Sandringham estate, with the relocation taking place as soon as practicable. Any future accommodation will be privately funded by the King. Options could include York Cottage or Gardens House.

Experts weigh in

The Sandringham estate has been home to the British royal family since 1862, after Queen Victoria purchased it for her son, King Edward VII. Since then, it has played host to many royal Christmas celebrations, with the likes of the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and more attending the church service on Christmas morning.

© Shutterstock Andrew has been living at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park for the past two decades

The house and 60-acre gardens are open to the public from April to October, which means they are now closed until spring 2026. However, the 20,000 acres of Royal Parkland, which boasts more than 100 residential properties, remains open year-round.

HELLO!'s Homes Editor Rachel Avery, who has covered royal homes for five years, shared her thoughts on how this marks a big change for Andrew, who is used to enjoying the privacy of 30-room, 100-acre Royal Lodge.

© Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Andrew is thought to be moving to the Sandringham estate after leaving Royal Lodge

"Prince Andrew is set to move into private accommodation on King Charles' Sandringham Estate. What's significant about this is that the estate is privately owned by the monarch, not the Crown Estate, so the royals will be hoping for less backlash from the British public. Essentially, it’s a brother allowing his brother to live at his home, rather than a public matter.

"Prince Andrew has been afforded a veil of privacy living at Royal Lodge for years, but Sandringham is different as it does open to members of the public for various events. However, the vast estate has plenty of space for the King’s brother to be suitably housed without disturbing any normal proceedings," she explained.