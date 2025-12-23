Exclusive: Real Housewives of London star Amanda Cronin unveils 'Barbie' home near Buckingham Palace after 2-year renovation

The weather outside might be frightful but inside Amanda Cronin's exquisite Belgravia mews house, the atmosphere is simply delightful. Warm and welcoming, the chic property perfectly sums up its owner, the glamorous entrepreneur from The Real Housewives of London.

Amid the modern art and Gucci dining chairs in the open-plan living room, a twinkling Christmas tree takes centre stage, draped with baubles in Amanda’s signature pink and topped with a gigantic velvet bow in place of the traditional star. The colour theme continues above the fireplace, which has been adorned with more pink baubles and bows nestling neatly among the greenery.

© Simão Nogueira Amanda Cronin invites HELLO! inside her exquisite Belgravia mews house

"This is the Amanda Caroline Maison, aka Barbie's dream house," the former model, 57, says as she welcomes HELLO! into her home for this exclusive shoot and interview. "I think this is what Barbie's dream house would have. It’s very feminine and I think it's very elegant and playful."

Amanda’s friends at Kokocai Events helped her with the décor for the second year in a row. They also created the show-stopping wreath on her front door – as Amanda reveals, there is stiff competition in her sought-after mews, which is situated just minutes away from Buckingham Palace, to offer up the most beautiful exterior festive décor. "It's very competitive with all of the window boxes and it’s the same with the wreaths," she laughs.

"This is Barbie's dream house... It's very feminine and I think it's very elegant and playful"

The three-storey property, which contains four bedrooms and five bathrooms, was originally an old coaching house dating back to 1700 and had been developed into a two-floor flat above three garage spaces when Amanda found it in 2019. She spent two years redeveloping it and finally moved into the property in 2022, inviting HELLO! inside exclusively to capture the renovation.

Since then, she has added more art – she has a particular passion for contemporary and photographic pieces, with many featuring the supermodel Kate Moss – and is looking forward to soon displaying some new art designed by her daughter Sofia, 29.

"She is making me a piece for Christmas which I'm really excited about," Amanda says, adding that she is also hoping for a piece of jewellery. "I think for the last 15 years I've had a piece of Stephen Webster jewellery, whether it's been a gift or I've gifted it to myself."

© Simão Nogueira The chic property perfectly sums up its owner, the glamorous entrepreneur from The Real Housewives of London

Transformative time

The past year has been a transformative one for Amanda, who now gets recognised almost daily in the street after starring in The Real Housewives of London, which airs on Hayu. Previously better known for her marriage and subsequent high-profile divorce from the millionaire business tycoon Mark Daeche, co-founder of energy firm First Utility, and her whirlwind social life, she had also earned the moniker of possessing "the longest legs in Belgravia".

But she is now enjoying a different kind of fame. "I am really surprised that most of the time when I go out, whether in the supermarket or in a taxi or in Hyde Park walking, I’m getting recognised. I love giving out hugs and meeting my fans and viewers. It is lovely but it doesn't drive me."

Fans of the show also come and visit Amanda’s high-end luxury clinic, The Secret Door, which she describes as the "Birkin [bag] of skincare" and is based near her home. Being on the show has boosted the company as well as her skincare line Amanda Caroline. "The clinic is busier; we've seen the needle move for the business and that's been amazing. There’s lots of expansion going on next year, and that is because the show has given us much more awareness – we're a small brand.”"

She hopes the next 12 months will include a flagship clinic opening, with more products to come, but she doesn’t just get satisfaction from seeing her profits improve. Running her own company has given her the independence she always wanted. "It's something I wasn't able to achieve until my 50s but I always wanted to create something. It’s made me feel secure and safe.

© Simão Nogueira Amanda spent two years redeveloping it and finally moved into the property in 2022

"Having a brand has been one of the highlights of my life. I feel so lucky and blessed to be this busy and productive at this time of life. I've written a new chapter in my 50s, and that's not easy to do. Independence is something I hope every woman can feel."

Largely single since the end of a brief relationship with the Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley in 2023, Amanda’s new high profile has generated "more interest" from eligible bachelors. "Things are definitely looking brighter for 2026," she says.

Festive fun

Before then, she is going all out for Christmas. The festive season kicked off with a little winter sun trip to Miami, which she followed with a visit to Dubai, where her daughter lives with her partner. She then plans a few fun days out with her mother Janet.

"I've organised lots of things with her in the run-up to Christmas Day, as she loves to go to the theatre and do a little girly lunch," she says. On the big day itself, she will be in her London home with her loved ones, including Janet, her brother and sister and their families and, hopefully, Sofia.

Her beloved pet poodle Monty, 16 – "He’s the son I never had," she says of the pooch – will also be part of the celebrations as Amanda and her mother take care of the food.

© Simão Nogueira 'Things are definitely looking brighter for 2026,' the reality star says

"I'm a good cook," she tells us. "I have help cleaning up and prepping, but I like to cook and I'm very good with flavours... I'm good at making tasty food, so I will get a lovely turkey. It’s a proper traditional day. I may also attempt Beef Wellington, which I've not been able to master yet. I also cook all the trimmings and I do roast potatoes in goose fat with a little flour so they will be crispy and fluffy inside. My mum will probably do the sprouts and she makes the red cabbage."

The New Year will be spent in Aspen, where she often meets up with one of her closest friends, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks. And what are her new year resolutions? "It would be nice to be a couple again. I'm a Christian, marriage is what we do – marriage, engagement, commitment, living together, all of the above.

"I also want to make my business expansion happen. I never say I will do anything that I don't do. If I've made a decision, then we all start working on it."

Pick up the latest issue of HELLO! to read the full interview. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.