What is Lisa Vanderpump's net worth? Vanderpump Villa star's multi-million dollar empire and Real Housewives salary revealed

Lisa Vanderpump is set to double time it on the air with the release of the newest spin-off of her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, that being Vanderpump Villa.

Set for a Monday, April 1 release on Hulu, the reality series follows the 63-year-old restaurant and TV mogul as she and the staff of her French villa Château Rosabelle live and work together while catering to their A-list guests.

Here's what you need to know about the Vanderpump matriarch's massive fortune, plus how much she earns from her star-making turn on the Real Housewives franchise…

© Getty Images Lisa Vanderpump returns with the new "Vanderpump Villa"

How much does Lisa Vanderpump earn from Real Housewives?

Lisa made her debut on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise in 2010 as one of the OG cast members, and quickly became one of its breakout stars.

After nine seasons on the show, she announced her departure in 2019, although maintains close ties with parent production company Bravo through her popular spin-offs such as Vanderpump Rules, Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, and the new Vanderpump Villa.

© Getty Images She made her onscreen debut in the first season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2010

Celebritynetworth.com estimates that during her time on the show, Lisa earned a whopping $500,000 for each season of Real Housewives she starred in, totaling a $4.5 million check from her nine-season tenure.

How much does Lisa make from Vanderpump Rules?

While there is no definite answer, reports suggest that Lisa earns similarly from Vanderpump Rules compared to Real Housewives, especially after ratings escalated following the Tom Sandoval-Ariana Madix-Raquel Leviss scandal and the ensuing publicity.

The show has been airing for 11 seasons, which would mean that Lisa has made an estimated $5.5 million from the show if that salary does indeed hold.

© Bravo "Vanderpump Rules" made Lisa a household name

How many restaurants does she own?

Lisa first entered the restaurant business with her husband, British-American entrepreneur Ken Todd, who she met in 1982 at his own very first restaurant, Cork's Wine Bar in London.

After they tied the knot, they went into the business together, quickly building up a popular resume of eateries around the world. They've opened over 30 establishments in a variety of major cities while together, mainly in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and London.

© Getty Images Lisa owns her many restaurants and establishments with husband Ken Todd

Some of the most popular include SUR, Villa Blanca, TomTom Restaurant & Bar with Vanderpump Rules cast members Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, and Vanderpump à Paris.

What is Lisa Vanderpump's net worth?

Over the course of her decades long career, Lisa has dabbled in multiple avenues of not only entrepreneurship, but also acting and performance.

She began her mainstream career as an actress, making her credited screen debut in 1978's Killer's Moon and continuing that streak with bit parts in movies, TV shows, and music videos.

© Getty Images Her multi-million dollar empire is not one to scoff at

All those, combined with the income received from her many restaurants, product lines, and her salaries from reality TV, give her a net worth of $90 million in tandem with her husband Ken, according to celebritynetworth.com.

