Prince William and Princess Kate's secret guesthouse reserved for Carole and Michael Middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales are now one month into their new life at Forest Lodge in Windsor, along with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their eight-bedroom residence is tucked away in Great Windsor Park and provides them the perfect sanctuary for family life.

The royal couple appear to be determined to stick to their decision of having no live-in staff at this property. They made that change when they moved into Adelaide Cottage in 2022. However, Forest Lodge's grand size and the fact that it has a "self-contained flat" as part of the accommodation means it would be possible.

© Getty Images Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018.

Instead, it is thought that this additional accommodation could be used for guests coming to stay. Princess Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, live under an hour away, but there's a chance they may wish to have an overnight jaunt. Plus, any of their London-based friends could benefit from a bolthole in the countryside when they visit.

Glorious guesthouses

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Harry and Meghan have a guesthouse, too

During my five years working for HELLO!, I have written about a plethora of royal and celebrity mansions, and I can say it is commonplace for them to come with some sort of guest accommodation. This just means that when they do have company, family life isn't as disrupted, and their guests can also benefit from their own space. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for example, also have a private guesthouse at their Montecito home and it is believed that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, uses it when she travels from her own home that's around two hours away.

Forest Lodge security

During family visits, the Prince and Princess of Wales can be sure their guests will be shielded from view of the public because they've put a range of security measures in place for maximum privacy. Firstly, a huge wooden fence was erected to close off the woods and green space around the Grade II-listed Georgian house. Additional trees were then added for privacy purposes. Special CCTV cameras have also been installed to police the perimeter.

© Getty Images Park around Forest Lodge, Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018

The no-fly zone above their home has also been expanded. This restriction not only applies to helicopters and hot air balloons, but also to drones, which were originally able to get close enough to the residence to obtain photos.

Additionally, an access way into the Windsor Great Park has been permanently closed for security reasons, and it was this change that left residents unhappy. According to The Sun, there was no notice, and an order read: "Due to the pending designation of part of the Great Park as an exclusion area, access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease."