Inside Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's on-trend home with blended family

Newlyweds Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty, who are now known as the Ramsay Peatys, are currently soaking up the sun in Mauritius for their honeymoon after saying 'I do' at Bath Abbey on 27 December. The bride wore five different bridal dresses over the course of her three-day wedding celebrations and the bride's father, Gordon Ramsay, supposedly stole the show with a heartfelt speech at the star-studded reception.

Their lavish honeymoon was a gift from Holly's parents, and when they eventually return to the UK, they do have a rather glorious UK home to retreat to, which is rumoured to be located in Surrey. When the busy couple aren't traveling, they spend their downtime there and Adam's son George often visits. They've showcased some seriously beautiful corners of it, including the classic red-brick exterior. Check it the best looks...

The couple have a chic kitchen Holly and Adam's kitchen On a few occasions, we've seen Holly cook up a storm in her beautiful kitchen. However, she has admitted she much prefers eating to cooking, unlike her famous father Gordon and sister Tilly. The couple's cooking space has navy blue cabinets with contrasting white marble worktops and splashback. The walls are very on trend, emulating Pantone's colour of the year, 'Cloud Dancer'. As a homes editor, this is a colour combo I often see in kitchens, and there's a reason for that - it works so well!

Adam's son pictured in their kitchen Another look at the same space was seen when Adam's son George was in front of the camera. The shot shows that the couple have gone for the ever-popular herringbone flooring choice, they also have a large kitchen island with wooden barstools. The view from the window overlooks the red-brick exterior and the garden space.



Their BBQ is well used come summertime Holly and Adam's garden The property boasts an impressive garden that has a stepped area with a barbecue, log burner and wooden planters. Adam was pictured with his top off on one balmy evening in the summer, tending to the BBQ. Their outdoor area is flanked by large trees, providing an element of privacy for the couple. Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted the covered up Jacuzzi, where Olympian Adam likes to recover after his tough swims.

Holly and Adam get stuck into gardening Holly and Adam's playpark Elsewhere, the property has a large expanse of grass which requires significant upkeep, but luckily, the pair aren't shy of a spot of hard work, and they shared a funny video of them both pushing along a lawnmower to tackle the lawn. At the back of the garden is a large playpark, presumably for Adam's young son, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Eirianedd Munroe.

