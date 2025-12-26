Martha Stewart enjoys 'memorable' visit with Guy Ritchie and wife Jacqui at the estate he won in Madonna divorce — see photos

Martha Stewart enjoyed a recent relaxing trip to Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui's impressive estate, however, fans quickly flocked to her Instagram to make a sharp correction on her post.

Martha recently visited Guy in the countryside

When the filmmaker and Madonna got divorced in 2008, Guy walked away with a jaw-dropping $92 million payout, including her gorgeous Wiltshire country estate, which Martha visited.

In the cook's posted picture, she was all smiles while standing next to Guy on a dock, out on the water. She captioned the post: "Thank you @guyritchie and your beautiful wife Jacquie for a fabulous visit to @ashcombeestate -so memorable. So delightful."

Martha enjoyed the property's massive acres

Fans unexpectedly edited Martha's statement to give credit to Madonna instead. One person wrote: "Thank Madonna," with a winking emoji. Another fan added: "Martha, you can thank Madonna for the lovely visit, not him or his wife! What a joke."

A third person wrote: "Thanks to Madonna sugar," and one fan added: "That estate was paid for by Madonna's good work." Another fan suggested: "Go to Madonna's house next."

Jacquie also shared a picture on Instagram's stories of herself with Martha out on the property's vast field, and the overlaid text read: "Thank you Martha for an inspiring and adventurous 24 hours."

Madonna and Guy got married in 2000

The Ashcombe Estate has its own social media and website, and Guy along with Jacqui rent out their vast property. According to the website, the estate is advertised as: "Ashcombe Estate is a working farm and family home set in 1,100 acres of rolling chalk downland. Named after the valleys ('combes') filled with ash trees which cover much of the estate, to the north it meets Win Green – the highest point on Cranborne Chase, and to the south the village of Tollard Royal. It has housed numerous famous names including Cecil Beaton who hosted many of the 'Bright Young Things' during his residency and is now the home of film maker Guy Ritchie and his family."

The pair divorced in 2008

The estate allows for trips to the private cellar, dining from experienced chefs, paddle boarding, clay shooting, saunas and more. Stays are advertised to start at around $1,349 at least per night.

Madonna and Guy first met at a party that was hosted by Sting and Trudie Styler back in 1999 and they began dating soon after. They tied the knot a year later in an intimate gathering in Scotland. The duo welcomed their son Rocco in 2000. They got divorced eight years later, during which they fought for custody of their son, now 25. Rocco ultimately decided to live with Guy in the United Kingdom. The former pair reunited in 2023 to show support for Rocco's art exhibit titled "Talk is Cheap," which took place in London.